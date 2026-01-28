ServiceNow and Anthropic partner to help customers build AI-powered applications, accelerate time to value, and apply trusted AI to critical industries

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI control tower for business reinvention, and Anthropic today announced a collaboration to further integrate Anthropic Claude models into core ServiceNow workflows for application development and other mission-critical business processes in areas such as healthcare and life sciences. Claude is the default model powering ServiceNow Build Agent, enabling developers of all skill levels to build and deploy agentic workflows. With Claude and Build Agent, developers can easily create complex agentic workflows that can reason, act, and execute autonomously. ServiceNow has deployed Claude to more than 29,000 employees to streamline sales preparation, with early results showing up to 95% reduction in preparation, and has made Claude Code available to enhance engineering tasks.

“ServiceNow with Anthropic is turning intelligence into action through AI-native workflows for the world’s largest enterprises,” said Bill McDermott, chairman and CEO of ServiceNow. Share

As enterprises put AI into production across more departments and workflows, they need the intelligence they deploy to be governed from a single platform. ServiceNow gives enterprises access to Claude, with unified controls, usage monitoring, and compliance through ServiceNow AI Control Tower.

“ServiceNow with Anthropic is turning intelligence into action through AI-native workflows for the world’s largest enterprises,” said Bill McDermott, chairman and CEO of ServiceNow. “This partnership is about reimagining how work gets done. It puts the power to build, deploy, and scale mission-critical applications into the hands of every person, in every industry, at every level. Together, we are proving that deeply integrated platforms with an open ecosystem are how the future is built.”

“A common error enterprises make with AI is to treat it as a kind of 'bolt on' tool that you access now and then. But the way to get much better results is to make AI an integral part of how you get work done — woven into the whole range of things workers do every day. That's where you actually start to see what these systems can do, and it's what we're doing in our partnership with ServiceNow,” said Dario Amodei, CEO and co-founder of Anthropic.

Advancing enterprise AI from intent to execution for customers

By embedding Claude within the ServiceNow AI Platform, ServiceNow can deliver new customer capabilities, including:

Powering enterprise app development : Claude is the default model powering ServiceNow Build Agent, an enterprise-grade AI coding solution for building apps and workflows. Early traction has been strong and is expected to quadruple over the next 12 months. By integrating Build Agent with Claude Code, developers of all skill levels, including professional coders and citizen developers, can use natural language prompts to create applications that previously required significant developer support. Customers can design, test, and operationalize agentic workflows or extend ServiceNow's out-of-the-box automation with enterprise-grade oversight. The collaboration deepens the integration between Claude and Build Agent so that professional developers can create more complex agentic workflows that reason, act, and execute autonomously.

Claude is the default model powering ServiceNow Build Agent, an enterprise-grade AI coding solution for building apps and workflows. Early traction has been strong and is expected to quadruple over the next 12 months. By integrating Build Agent with Claude Code, developers of all skill levels, including professional coders and citizen developers, can use natural language prompts to create applications that previously required significant developer support. Customers can design, test, and operationalize agentic workflows or extend ServiceNow's out-of-the-box automation with enterprise-grade oversight. The collaboration deepens the integration between Claude and Build Agent so that professional developers can create more complex agentic workflows that reason, act, and execute autonomously. Accelerating product adoption and time to value: ServiceNow is working with Anthropic to transform how customers deploy and adopt ServiceNow solutions. With the integration of Claude and purpose-built solutions throughout the implementation lifecycle, ServiceNow is targeting a 50% reduction in time to implement for customers — from initial sales conversations through autonomous deployment. This collaboration will now extend beyond ServiceNow's internal teams, creating opportunities for customers and partners to leverage the same AI-augmented delivery methodology to speed their own deployments, built on the ServiceNow AI Platform.

ServiceNow is working with Anthropic to transform how customers deploy and adopt ServiceNow solutions. With the integration of Claude and purpose-built solutions throughout the implementation lifecycle, ServiceNow is targeting a 50% reduction in time to implement for customers — from initial sales conversations through autonomous deployment. This collaboration will now extend beyond ServiceNow's internal teams, creating opportunities for customers and partners to leverage the same AI-augmented delivery methodology to speed their own deployments, built on the ServiceNow AI Platform. Applying innovative solutions to industries: ServiceNow is building agentic workflows, combined with Claude, for select industries such as healthcare and life sciences. In these environments, AI-assisted agents can support tasks like research analysis, claims authorization, and more — all while operating within ServiceNow’s governed workflows. Claude is an industry-leading AI model for these tasks, with Claude Opus 4.5 leading major medical benchmarks and life sciences evaluations. With the ServiceNow AI Platform underpinning these capabilities, claims authorization could be reduced from days to hours while also decreasing costs. ServiceNow and Anthropic will take these innovative industry solutions to market together.

Delivering immediate impact across thousands of employees

ServiceNow is putting Claude to work for the company’s global workforce, applying the same AI capabilities internally that it brings to customers:

Transforming sales productivity : ServiceNow sellers use an AI-powered coaching experience built on Claude to prepare for customer meetings. The solution combines real-time web research and enterprise data, allowing sellers to synthesize prospect intelligence, account context, and relevant materials in one place. Early results show up to 95% reduction in preparation time, helping sellers focus on strategic conversations rather than manual research.

ServiceNow sellers use an AI-powered coaching experience built on Claude to prepare for customer meetings. The solution combines real-time web research and enterprise data, allowing sellers to synthesize prospect intelligence, account context, and relevant materials in one place. Early results show up to 95% reduction in preparation time, helping sellers focus on strategic conversations rather than manual research. Boosting productivity with Claude Code: ServiceNow has rolled out Claude Code across the company, giving engineers, developers, and technical teams an AI-powered coding assistant for everyday work. Teams use Claude Code to write and review code, debug issues, automate repetitive development tasks, and accelerate internal tooling — reducing the time between idea and implementation across the organization.

Availability

Claude is available as a preferred model across the ServiceNow AI Platform as part of ServiceNow’s model choice strategy, alongside ServiceNow’s domain-specific models and other third-party models. Today, ServiceNow enterprise customers and the company’s global workforce can access Claude’s reasoning and coding capabilities to build and deploy agentic automation and workflows across departments — operating at scale across more than 80 billion workflows annually on the ServiceNow AI Platform.

Enterprises can learn more about ServiceNow's AI Platform at servicenow.com/ai.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates with any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate how work flows across the enterprise. By unifying legacy systems, departmental tools, cloud applications, and AI agents, ServiceNow provides a single pane of glass that connects intelligence to execution across every corner of business. With more than 80 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous workflows that deliver measurable results. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com.

ServiceNow Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, ServiceNow’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made. ServiceNow undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include: (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in executing the partnership or delivering the product capabilities and offerings, (ii) changes in the regulatory landscape related to AI and (iii) uncertainty as to whether sales will justify the investments in the product capabilities and offerings. Further information on factors that could affect ServiceNow’s financial and other results is included in the filings ServiceNow makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

© 2026 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.