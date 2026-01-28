Amenify Teams Up with Visa to Launch Intelligent Resident Commerce

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amenify Corporation (“Amenify”), the leading resident commerce and services platform, today announced a collaboration with Visa Inc. (“Visa”), a world leader in digital payments.

Residents will be able to link their existing Visa card to Amenify and earn value when that card is used for eligible rent payments or everyday spending with select merchants. Share

With this collaboration, Amenify has announced plans to launch a new framework for resident commerce, enabling renters to earn value on rent and local spending, and use those rewards to access curated services, local merchants and agentic tools — all embedded into the housing experience without new card issuing.

With tens of millions of rental properties in the U.S., this market represents hundreds of billions of dollars in annual housing and commerce activity.

Earning Amenify Cash™ on Existing Visa Cards

Residents will be able to link their existing Visa card to Amenify and earn value when that card is used for eligible rent payments or everyday spending with select merchants. No new cards, no added steps and no disruption. Amenify Cash™ is automatically added to the resident’s Amenify Wallet, subject to applicable terms.

For Residents in the Amenify Ecosystem: At participating communities, residents can:

Earn Amenify Cash™ when they link an eligible Visa card and use it for rent or local purchases with participating merchants.

when they link an eligible Visa card and use it for rent or local purchases with participating merchants. Apply those rewards to vertically integrated merchants to power their lifestyle— including online purchases from local restaurants, groceries, housekeepers, handymen, e-commerce, furniture and more.

to vertically integrated merchants to power their lifestyle— including online purchases from local restaurants, groceries, housekeepers, handymen, e-commerce, furniture and more. Access agentic commerce tools to automate tasks, find and manage trusted providers for their home and make smarter purchases.

to automate tasks, find and manage trusted providers for their home and make smarter purchases. Get real-time support and personalization through concierge tools powered by Amenify’s secure data framework.

Everett Lynn, Founder and CEO of Amenify, said, “We believe the future is agentic commerce. Our collaboration with Visa represents a major milestone toward the next phase of this journey. Amenify’s platform is flexible and built to support both hyper-local density for neighborhood merchants and the scale required by national brands. Visa’s capabilities strengthen our ability to deliver value across the ecosystem for residents, property operators and commerce partners.”

A Growing Resident Commerce Network

In 2025, Amenify publicly announced partnerships with property management software providers representing more than 20 million homes, including RealPage, Entrata and Zego. These platforms benefit from Amenify’s combined scale and APIs to create seamless resident experiences within existing ecosystems. Industry participants continue to explore resident commerce as an emerging category.

Implementing Cutting-Edge Technology

Amenify’s technology emphasizes flexibility, interoperability and user experience. The Amenify platform integrates via API as a co-branded or white-labeled solution, allowing property management companies and software providers to deliver resident experiences without requiring new applications, new payment cards or changes to existing payment rails.

For Select Local and Online Merchants: Amenify has built front-end and back-end architecture to replicate user experiences across every service and provides commerce tools to merchants so residents have a unified experience with live support. This approach is designed to support better context, trust and timing across resident interactions. It also prioritizes data security, compliance, service tracking and real-time feedback to support more efficient engagement and longer-term resident relationships.

For Property Management Companies: The Amenify platform is designed to help property managers benefit from resident-focused commerce without disrupting operations or requiring changes to existing property management software or payment rails. Through co-branding and white-label flexibility, Amenify enables property management software providers and operators to deliver tailored resident experiences while leveraging platform scale, vertically integrated service capabilities, agentic toolkits and concierge support.

“Our mission is to deliver the best possible experience for our property management software partners and residents,” said Danish Chopra, Co-Founder and CTO/COO of Amenify. “By focusing on API-first development, we support seamless integration into partner environments and provide the tools needed to create unique, high-quality resident experiences within existing resident-facing platforms.”

About Amenify

Amenify is a resident experience and commerce technology company that builds connected applications for residents, merchants, service companies, and property managers. Headquartered in San Francisco, with an office in India, the company operates in 1,000+ cities across the U.S. Amenify has raised $25 million to date, including from UnitLeader, WISE Ventures, RET Ventures, Montage Ventures, RWT Ventures. For more information, visit www.amenify.com or contact press@amenify.com.

Disclosures

Amenify Cash™ features will be available only at select properties and subject to eligibility requirements, restrictions, caps, expiration and other applicable terms. Amenify Cash™ is not legal tender and has no cash value outside the Amenify platform. Program details may vary by property and partner and are subject to change. Visa®, RealPage®, Entrata®, and Zego® are registered trademarks of their respective owners.