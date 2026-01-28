Wunderkind Joins Klaviyo Marketplace, Bringing Identity-Based Personalization and Revenue Growth to E-Commerce Brands

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wunderkind, the AI decisioning platform that delivers identity resolution and cross-channel personalization to scale performance and reach, today announced its official debut on the Klaviyo App Marketplace.

The integration brings Wunderkind’s identity insights directly into Klaviyo’s B2C CRM, powering real-time profiles, segments, and flows that help brands recognize more customers earlier in the journey and deliver relevant experiences across email, SMS and other Klaviyo-powered channels.

By layering Wunderkind’s industry-leading Identity Network — built on more than 9 billion device profiles and over a billion unique user identities — into Klaviyo’s unified customer profile, marketers can strengthen their understanding of who customers are, unify identity across channels, and activate personalization through Klaviyo without adding complexity to their tech stack.

“Together, Klaviyo and Wunderkind deliver a future-proof, high-performance solution for brands seeking to maximize the impact, personalization, and efficiency of their messaging programs,” said Richard Jones, Chief Revenue Officer at Wunderkind. “This integration enables brands to activate identity-powered insights directly within Klaviyo, so they can drive smarter decisions, more relevant experiences, and measurable revenue growth — all from a single system of record.”

With Wunderkind now available in the Klaviyo Marketplace, users can:

Identify more visitors through Wunderkind’s proprietary identity graph, recognizing shoppers across sessions, devices, and brands.

Grow long-term customer lifetime value through more relevant, consistent experiences delivered through Klaviyo’s native channels.

Drive incremental revenue through expanded audience reach, higher match rates, and better-timed triggered campaigns.

Unlock operational efficiency with easy implementation and fast time-to-value.

Brands leveraging Wunderkind’s identity framework have seen up to 8X increases in triggered revenue, while brands using Klaviyo report up to 75% higher lift compared to traditional ESPs when activating personalized, data-driven experiences.

“We’re excited to welcome Wunderkind to the Klaviyo Marketplace,” said Anne Prins, Vice President, Global Product Partnerships at Klaviyo. “This integration gives brands access to identity insights directly within Klaviyo’s real-time customer profiles, helping them recognize more customers, personalize every interaction, and build stronger relationships — all without adding complexity.”

Learn more about the partnership and download the app.

About Wunderkind

Wunderkind is redefining agentic marketing decisioning, where identity meets AI to drive personalized performance at scale. Our Autonomous Marketing Platform (AMP) uses a proprietary identity graph — tracking 9B+ devices and 2T+ digital events annually — to transform anonymous web traffic into known customers, without third-party cookies. AMP dynamically triggers messages across email, text, and ads, optimizing creative, channel, and timing in real time. Seamlessly integrating via SDKs, APIs, and natively with ESPs, it fits any stack without requiring replatforming. Brands like Harley-Davidson and Kendra Scott rely on Wunderkind to unlock reach and revenue, with $5B+ in attributable sales annually and consistently top-ranking channel performance.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo (NYSE: KVYO) is the B2C CRM. Powered by its built-in data platform and AI insights, Klaviyo combines marketing automation, analytics, and customer service into one unified solution, making it easy for businesses to know their customers and grow faster. Klaviyo (CLAY-vee-oh) helps relationship-driven brands like Mattel, Glossier, Core Power Yoga, Daily Harvest and nearly 200,000 others deliver 1:1 experiences at scale, improve efficiency, and drive revenue.