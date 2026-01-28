Wallbox and Eneco eMobility Partner to Expand Commercial EV Infrastructure in the Benelux

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a global provider of electric vehicle charging and energy management technology, has announced a new partnership with Eneco eMobility, one of the top three providers of smart charging stations in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg, to support the continued scaling of commercial EV infrastructure.

Under the agreement, Wallbox will supply its commercial AC charger, eM4 Twin, as the primary hardware solution for initial Dutch deployments through Eneco eMobility’s installation network. The collaboration will prioritize charging deployment at high-utilization environments including offices, retail destinations, public parking areas, and other shared-access locations, settings where grid-aware load management, hardware durability, and fast installation are essential.

The Benelux region remains among Europe’s most advanced electrified transport markets¹, with commercial property owners and businesses increasingly transitioning toward scalable networks built for daily use. eM4 Twin has been engineered for these environments with integrated static load balancing, a modular architecture that simplifies standardized installations, and hardware resilience tailored for dense commercial use. Its system design allows installers to commission charging capacity quickly while providing site operators with reliable power allocation as EV adoption grows.

Ignasi Alastuey, Chief Business Officer at Wallbox, said: “The Benelux region is moving from early electrification toward true infrastructure scale, and we need partners who understand both energy and deployment complexities. Working with Eneco eMobility allows us to support installers and businesses with a solution built for real commercial conditions, not just lab specifications. eM4 Twin provides grid-conscious reliability and a commissioning experience that helps storefronts, offices, and residential properties adapt without disruption.”

Roel Keunen, Product Manager at Eneco eMobility, added: “Charging success in a high-density market depends on systems that grids can support and installers can deploy without friction. eM4 Twin strengthens our ability to deliver resilient load-managed charging to commercial customers who expect energy efficiency, dependable uptime, and scalable performance in places where vehicles charge continuously, not occasionally. This partnership reinforces our installer network and supports businesses preparing for the next phase of EV growth.”

1Source: Rho Motion EV Market Database

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine the relationship between users and the network. Wallbox goes beyond charging electric vehicles to give users the power to control their consumption, save money and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use in more than 100 countries around the world. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, where the company’s headquarters are located, Wallbox currently has offices across Europe, Asia, and America. For more information, visit www.wallbox.com.

About ENECO eMobility

Eneco eMobility provides companies, leasing companies, and drivers with a complete end-to-end charging solution. Acting as both a Charge Point Operator (CPO) and an e-Mobility Service Provider (MSP), we deliver an integrated package ranging from tailored advice and installation to charging cards, billing, and smart energy management solutions. Through our collaboration with the Eneco Group, we make ev-charging part of a broader energy ecosystem, integrating solar and wind energy for maximum sustainability.

