Caduceus Capital Partners and Scottsdale Institute Announce Collaborative Partnership

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, venture capital firm Caduceus Capital Partners and the Scottsdale Institute announced that they have entered a collaborative partnership to achieve their shared goal of accelerating the transformation of healthcare delivery through strategic innovation.

Scottsdale Institute, a premier membership organization of health system leaders, works to leverage information technology, operating models, and strategy to improve patient care through peer support, education, and benchmarking. By aligning with Caduceus Capital Partners, Scottsdale Institute will create educational opportunities for its members, share healthcare industry perspectives, and spark collaborative opportunities across the industry.

“At Scottsdale Institute, we convene and inspire health system leaders to shape effective, affordable, and equitable healthcare focused on whole-person care,” said Janet Guptill, President and CEO, Scottsdale Institute. “We look forward to collaborating with the Caduceus Capital Partners team to accelerate progress toward this goal.”

Established in 2020, Caduceus Capital Partners is an early-stage digital health venture capital firm with strong ties to hospital, health system, and healthcare payer leaders. These close relationships provide direct insight into evolving market needs and emerging solutions, guiding Caduceus Capital Partners’ investments in innovation to deliver meaningful impact.

“Our team leverages deep industry expertise, top-tier talent, and innovation to drive value creation and build profound partnerships that benefit both our portfolio companies and the industry,” said Dave Vreeland, senior managing partner, Caduceus Capital Partners. “Our work with Scottsdale Institute will reflect how purposeful collaboration can deliver significant, lasting results.”

About Caduceus Capital Partners

Caduceus Capital Partners is a leading venture capital firm dedicated to fueling the growth of digital health startups across the U.S. With a national presence and a network rich in operational and clinical expertise, we bring both capital and strategic partnership to our portfolio companies. Learn more at www.caduceus.vc.

About Scottsdale Institute

The Scottsdale Institute (SI) is a not-for-profit national membership organization of over 65 prominent, advanced, not-for-profit community and academic health systems whose mission is to improve healthcare quality, efficiency and personal experience through IT-enabled transformation. Our North Star is thought leadership guided by SI’s Three Pillars of Collaboration, Education and Networking. We convene intimate, informal and collegial forums for senior healthcare executives to share knowledge, leading practices and lessons learned. Our goal: Gather the right people to discuss the right topics at the right time.