Corvias Extends Energy Modernization to Its Entire Army Housing Portfolio

WARWICK, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corvias, a trusted infrastructure and resiliency partner to the U.S. military and higher education institutions, and the U.S. Army today announced a $200 million Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC) that extends energy modernization across all Corvias-managed Army housing communities. Corvias will upgrade HVAC and other systems in an estimated 5,000 homes at Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD, Fort Riley, KS, and Fort Rucker, AL. The four-year project is expected to generate $27 million in annual savings and over $75 million in local economic impact.

Supporting Operational Continuity

“Corvias remains a trusted strategic partner with U.S. Army Garrisons, and this work supports the Department of the Army’s long-term objectives by reducing energy demand, improving reliability, and strengthening the ability of installations to sustain critical operations during disruptions,” said Col. Jeff Paulus, Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Rucker. “We are focused on increasing energy performance and reducing cost, while delivering long-term value for the Army, our Soldiers and our families.”

These efforts build on prior Army-Corvias energy efficiency projects already underway at Fort Polk, LA, Fort Bragg, NC, Fort Meade, MD, and Fort Sill, OK, reflecting Corvias’ phased multi-year approach to energy and infrastructure improvements. More than 13,000 homes are anticipated to benefit from the combined initiatives.

Corvias Department of War (DOW) President Denise Hauck said, “Today’s agreement is the next step in a long-standing partnership with the Army focused on measurable outcomes,” she noted. “By bringing our remaining Corvias-managed communities into ongoing energy initiatives, every Corvias Army housing project is now advancing programs that improve resilience and support resident comfort.”

An ESPC is a performance-based contracting model that allows critical energy upgrades to be delivered with no upfront government capital investment, with project costs repaid over time through verified energy savings.

Long-Term Performance and Savings

Corvias’ ESPC initiatives are delivering a range of improvements:

HVAC modernization : Replacement of aging HVAC systems with high-efficiency ground source heat pumps for consistent home heating and cooling.

: Replacement of aging HVAC systems with high-efficiency ground source heat pumps for consistent home heating and cooling. Installation of modernized energy controls and smart thermostats – enables more precise temperature management and improved comfort.

– enables more precise temperature management and improved comfort. Targeted electrical and mechanical upgrades – supports new high-efficiency systems and improves overall performance of residential energy infrastructure.

– supports new high-efficiency systems and improves overall performance of residential energy infrastructure. System monitoring and controls – identifies inefficiencies, supports preventive and predictive maintenance, and ensures long-term system performance.

Across the full Corvias Army housing portfolio, consolidated energy savings are expected to total approximately $61 million annually, with more than $1.7 billion in total savings over the combined lifetimes of the projects.

More broadly, the work advances Corvias’ Installation of the Future vision, which brings together holistic infrastructure upgrades beyond housing encompassing energy, indoor environments, and other land use and technology investments. Together, these improvements help optimize installation readiness and performance aligned to long-term DOW and Army goals.

