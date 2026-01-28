Capstone Green Energy Receives C1000S Order in Brazil for Critical Natural Gas Infrastructure

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capstone Green Energy Holdings, Inc. (the "Company” or “Capstone”) (OTCQX: CGEH), together with its subsidiaries, a leading provider of behind-the-meter clean microturbine energy solutions for industrial and commercial operations, with solutions designed for emerging datacenter applications, today announced that it has received an order for a Capstone C1000 Signature Series microturbine from one of the largest natural gas distribution companies in Brazil. The system will provide full on-site electrical power at a major natural gas compression station, with delivery in February of 2026 and commissioning planned for Summer 2026.

Secured through Capstone’s authorized distributor in Brazil, Fluxo Soluções Integradas, the project marks the first Capstone C1000S microturbine sold in the country and the first deployment of Capstone technology by a Brazilian gas distribution company. The Capstone C1000S will supply primary power at one of the client’s large-scale compression facilities – an essential site for maintaining gas flow across multiple regions facing resiliency challenges, where a power loss could disrupt natural gas availability across several states.

Reliable On-Site Power for Mission-Critical Energy Infrastructure

“This project underscores the importance of reliable on-site power for critical energy infrastructure,” said Vince Canino, President and CEO of Capstone Green Energy. “The C1000 Signature Series microturbine is engineered for high uptime in demanding, remote environments. We’re proud to be part of a solution that strengthens Brazil’s energy infrastructure with dependable, clean power and low maintenance.”

The C1000 system provides 1MW of highly reliable, ultra-low‑emission power, designed to operate continuously with minimal service requirements. Its modular architecture allows for scalability, redundancy, and seamless integration into complex industrial operations.

The system will provide critical power to support continuous compression operations, ensuring stable natural gas transportation through a key section of Brazil’s pipeline network. By improving on-site power reliability, the project strengthens energy security for downstream customers and supports the resilience of regional infrastructure.

Capstone Green Energy’s microturbines are widely used across oil and gas, mining, utilities, and industrial manufacturing applications, offering a proven pathway to cleaner, more efficient on‑site power generation.

Modular Design and Low Maintenance Drive Customer Selection

“Initial engagement began when the customer’s maintenance team visited gas facilities in Bolivia and saw Capstone microturbines operating reliably in demanding environments,” said Rafael Amarante, Product Manager for Fluxo. “Following extensive technical evaluations and through continued collaboration with the customer’s engineering team, Capstone’s technology demonstrated clear advantages over traditional reciprocating engines, including lower maintenance requirements, high reliability with a single moving part, and the flexibility of the C1000S modular design. These benefits were key in supporting the customer’s decision to move forward with Capstone for full-site power.”

The deployment highlights Capstone’s continued expansion in Latin America and its commitment to delivering sustainable, clean, cost-effective energy solutions for customers seeking to improve resilience, reduce emissions, and lower operational risk, especially in remote operating environments.

About Capstone Green Energy

For nearly four decades, Capstone Green Energy has been a leader in behind-the-meter microturbine technology, pioneering the use of microturbines in distributed power solutions that deliver reliable, continuous energy for mission-critical operations. In collaboration with our global network of dedicated distributors, we have shipped over 10,600 units to 88 countries, helping customers with high-efficiency, on-site energy systems and microgrid solutions that deliver uninterrupted power and operational resilience.

Our commitment to a cleaner, more resilient energy future remains steadfast. Today, we offer a comprehensive range of microturbine products, from 65kW systems to multi-megawatt solutions, tailored to meet the specific needs of commercial, industrial, and utility-scale customers, with advanced technology designed for emerging datacenter and AI infrastructure applications. In addition to our core microturbine technology, Capstone’s growing portfolio includes flexible Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) offerings, such as build-own & transfer models, PPAs, lease-to-own, and rental solutions, which are designed to deliver maximum value, energy security, and operational flexibility.

Capstone’s fast, turnkey power rental solutions provide flexible capacity for mission-critical applications, ideal for customers with limited capital budgets, short-term energy needs, or project-specific requirements. For more information, please contact us at rentals@CGRNenergy.com.

Capstone has forged strategic partnerships to expand our technological capabilities and market reach. Through these collaborations, we offer advanced technologies that leverage renewable gas and heat recovery solutions—further enhancing the efficiency, reliability, and operational flexibility of our clients' operations. These integrated offerings reflect our commitment to delivering resilient energy solutions for the evolving power infrastructure landscape.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com.

Cautionary Notes

This release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “plan,” “goal” and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s liquidity position and ability to access capital on favorable terms; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to successfully remediate the material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting; the Company's ability to maintain profitability and achieve its growth objectives; the Company’s ability to comply with the restrictions imposed by covenants contained in the exit financing and the new subsidiary limited liability company agreement; the uncertainty associated with the imposition of tariffs and trade barriers and changes in trade policies; the Company's ability to successfully develop, commercialize, and establish market acceptance for new technologies and applications, including datacenter power solutions; employee attrition and the Company’s ability to retain senior management and other key personnel; the Company's ability to develop new products and enhance existing products; product quality issues, including the adequacy of reserves therefor and warranty cost exposure; intense competition; financial performance of the oil and natural gas industry and other general business, industry and economic conditions; the impact of litigation and regulatory proceedings; fluctuations in the market price of the Company's common stock. For a detailed discussion of factors that could affect the Company’s future operating results, please see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events or for any other reason.