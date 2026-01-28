Argonne partners with RIKEN, Fujitsu and NVIDIA to advance AI for science and next-generation computing

LEMONT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory has entered into a new partnership agreement with RIKEN, Fujitsu Limited and NVIDIA. A memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed Jan. 27 will advance artificial intelligence (AI) and high performance computing (HPC) to accelerate scientific discovery.

The agreement aligns with DOE’s Genesis Mission, a national initiative to use transformative AI capabilities to accelerate discovery science, strengthen national security and drive energy innovation.

Building on an earlier agreement Argonne and RIKEN signed in 2024, the four organizations will work together to develop next-generation computing infrastructure, create and evaluate system software and applications for science and engineering, and promote the use of advanced AI technologies to accelerate scientific discovery.

“This collaboration represents a pivotal step forward in harnessing the transformative potential of AI and HPC to address pressing scientific challenges in energy, national security and fundamental research,” Laboratory Director Paul Kearns said. ​“Together we’re building a foundation for next-generation computing architectures and AI-driven scientific discovery that advances the Genesis Mission goals.”

Activities will include joint meetings, workshops and community engagement. Key areas of collaboration include: