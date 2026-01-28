Loman AI and SpotOn Announce Partnership Bringing Voice AI to SpotOn POS Restaurants

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loman AI, the industry-leading Voice AI phone answering platform for restaurants, today announced a new partnership with SpotOn, a leading restaurant technology company, that enables restaurants using SpotOn POS to deploy AI-powered phone automation across their operations.

Through this partnership, restaurants using SpotOn can now leverage Loman’s AI voice agent to automate inbound phone calls 24/7/365. Loman answers calls instantly, takes orders, books reservations, handles payment securely, answers guest questions, and integrates directly into the restaurant’s point-of-sale system, ensuring they never miss a call and never miss revenue due to phone overflow, understaffing, or peak-hour surges.

For SpotOn operators, this unlocks:

Phones answered 24/7/365 with zero hold time

Automated phone ordering and reservation handling

Elimination of missed calls during peak hours

Higher inbound order capture rates

Increased average order value through AI-driven upsells

Reduced front-of-house labor pressure

Improved guest experience with instant, consistent service

Scalable call handling for promotions, events, and rush periods

Seamless integration into existing restaurant workflows

This integration transforms the phone from a chronic operational bottleneck into a scalable, always-on revenue channel for SpotOn users.

“The phone is still one of the biggest revenue channels in restaurants, and it’s been broken for years,” said Christian Wiens, Founder and CEO of Loman AI. “This partnership with SpotOn gives operators a real solution. Calls get answered instantly, orders get captured, reservations get booked, and teams can focus on hospitality instead of juggling ringing lines. It’s a direct upgrade to revenue, operations, and guest experience.”

The partnership allows SpotOn restaurants to modernize their guest communication layer, scale service without scaling labor, and protect revenue during peak demand periods using AI-powered automation.

“Our goal is to give restaurants tech that actually makes the shift easier,” said Bryan Solar, Chief Product Officer. “Every call is revenue on the line. With Loman, operators keep the phone from becoming a bottleneck, protect peak-hour sales, and free up the team to move faster on the floor.”

SpotOn users can begin activating Loman immediately by connecting their SpotOn account via the SpotOn and Loman Dashboard. Visit www.loman.ai to learn more.

About Loman AI

Loman AI is the industry-leading AI phone answering platform for restaurants. Loman answers calls 24/7, takes orders, books reservations, answers questions, and integrates directly into restaurant systems to eliminate missed calls, increase revenue, and improve guest experience.

About SpotOn

SpotOn is one of the leading software and payment companies, providing the technology and support that helps local businesses—and the people who run them—to succeed on their own terms. Known for its flexible, cloud-based technology and personalized support, SpotOn offers an end-to-end platform to accept payments, boost revenue, streamline operations, and create exceptional guest experiences. From seamless and efficient point-of-sale systems to integrated restaurant management solutions, SpotOn builds technology that "works the way you work" and backs it up with a 24/7 team of experts that make sure it always does—with fairness, flexibility, and a personal touch. For more information, visit www.spoton.com.