Axis Insurance Partners with Edgewater Financial Group, Kearns Edgewater Financial Services, and Kearns Insurance Corporation

Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axis Insurance has strengthened its national growth strategy through the acquisitions of Edgewater Financial Group and Kearns Edgewater Financial Services, as well as the purchase of the Group Benefits portfolio from Kearns Insurance Corporation.

These strategic partnerships unite well-established firms that share a commitment to integrity, client-focused advice, and the delivery of exceptional insurance, benefits, and wealth solutions. Together, they enhance Axis’s national presence while preserving the relationship-driven approach that clients have trusted for decades.

As part of this transition, Scott Beckett has joined Axis as National Senior Vice President, Life, Benefits & Wealth, and John Stoneman now serves as Vice President, Life, Benefits & Wealth.

Axis Insurance is an award-winning brokerage offering comprehensive risk management and insurance services to local, national, and international clients. Since 1928, Axis has grown into a leading national brokerage with over 400 dedicated professionals who specialize in assessing business and personal risks, delivering solutions to mitigate, reduce, or transfer them. Axis is committed to creating tailored strategies that empower clients to embrace risk as a pathway to growth and resilience.

As a full-service brokerage, Axis specializes in commercial insurance, personal insurance, life, employee benefits, and wealth advisory services. Axis’s success stems from strategic acquisitions and organic growth, supported by 16 specialized practice groups. This collaborative approach enables the firm to deliver innovative solutions, anticipating industry shifts and adapting to evolving client needs.

Axis’s strong corporate culture encourages employee ownership, drives shared success, and fosters top performance. The company’s mission centers on transforming risk into opportunity, empowering clients to navigate uncertainty confidently and purposefully.