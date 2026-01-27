Gozio Brings Blue-Dot Wayfinding to MyChart

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gozio Health, an industry-leading location-aware mobile health platform, today announced a new wayfinding integration with MyChart. Available to Epic customers with the latest November release, Gozio now supports blue-dot wayfinding directly within MyChart to optimize on-site navigation and improve patient flow within health system campuses.

“We’re excited that Wayfinding for MyChart is now available in Epic Toolbox. This enhancement gives health systems a new option to support patients,” said Joshua Titus, CEO of Gozio Health. “By bringing Gozio’s proven wayfinding directly into MyChart, we’re making it easier for patients to navigate care, easier for health systems to reduce friction on campus, and easier for both to realize value through digital engagement.”

Offering context-aware maps, Gozio’s wayfinding service adapts to an individual patient’s current location and provides a step-by-step route to reach their appointment—reducing stress and missed appointments and freeing up staff to focus delivering great care.

Gozio is currently integrating its blue-dot wayfinding into MyChart, partnering with UK HealthCare, an academic medical center in Lexington, Kentucky, that operates 4 hospitals, over 80 specialized clinics, and hundreds of outreach programs. UK HealthCare uses MyChart to power the patient electronic health record, which provides access to records, results, appointments, and more, and wayfinding will help enhance the overall experience.

Kayla Staley, director, digital engagement at UK HealthCare noted: “Adding wayfinding into MyChart will enhance our patient experience, drive more engagement and usage of MyChart, and support patients in their journey. We want to make care feel less complicated and more personal, and this is one more way we can do that.”

This launch represents the latest step in Gozio’s drive to deliver the world’s best wayfinding in healthcare that meets patients wherever they are and adds another deployment option for health systems, which include embedding into a custom app via SDK or deploying through Gozio’s mobile experience platform.

Gozio’s Wayfinding for MyChart is available in the November MyChart release and available within the Epic Toolbox. Gozio’s proven blue-dot navigation technology helps health systems simplify access, reduce friction, and improve the overall patient experience. To date, Gozio has mapped over 200M sq ft of hospital campuses and is live at hundreds of sites nationwide. To learn more visit, www.goziohealth.com.

