Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union Launches Mahalo Banking Platform, Showcasing Seamless Core Integration

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mahalo Banking today announced that Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union (“Solidarity”) has successfully launched Mahalo’s Thoughtful Banking® platform, marking a major advancement in the credit union’s digital strategy. The rollout centers on the Mahalo platform’s seamless and deeply rooted integration with Corelation Keystone, offering members a unified online and mobile banking experience built on real-time connectivity to the core.

From day one, the new platform provides members with a smooth, consistent digital experience across devices, made possible by Mahalo’s tightly integrated architecture. Through this deep Keystone connection, Solidarity can synchronize account data instantly, streamline operations, and support personalized services without the friction commonly found in legacy systems.

“Going live on Mahalo is an important milestone for our credit union,” said Amy Benner, CEO of Solidarity. “The strength of Mahalo’s integration with Keystone was a major factor in our decision to partner with them. This unified approach allows us to deliver a secure, intuitive experience that reflects our members’ needs and expectations. The team’s responsiveness and expertise ensured a smooth, on-time implementation that exceeded our expectations.”

The platform launch gives members immediate access to an enhanced suite of digital tools, each operating seamlessly through Mahalo’s integrated ecosystem. This frictionless connectivity enables faster performance, real-time data accuracy, and an overall experience tailored to the modern digital user.

Solidarity’s implementation also includes Mahalo’s Credential Assurance Technology (CAT), providing an additional layer of defense across all integrated digital channels. Combined with Mahalo’s neurodiverse accessibility features, the solution reinforces the credit union’s commitment to providing an inclusive and secure banking experience for every member.

“Solidarity’s leadership team has a clear commitment to member security, accessibility, and innovation,” said Denny Howell, COO of Mahalo. “Their trust in Mahalo underscores the value of a true, seamless integration – one that connects systems, workflows, and member experiences without barriers. We are proud to partner with Solidarity to deliver a deeply unified digital banking environment that grows with its membership and supports the credit union’s long-term success.”

