Turbett Surgical Announces Recapitalization and Growth Investment by J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Turbett Surgical, Inc., an innovative medical device company dedicated to improving the efficiency of the operating room (OR) and sterile processing department (SPD), today announced a recapitalization and growth investment by J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital. Turbett Surgical’s Instrument Pod provides hospital and ambulatory surgery center (ASC) customers a sterilization solution that dramatically reduces surgical paper waste and saves OR and SPD staff time in preparing instrument trays and the OR for surgery.

Proceeds from the financing will provide working capital to fuel further product innovation and help the company scale its commercial team to meet overwhelming customer demand for the Instrument Pod solution.

“Our team is thrilled to partner with Turbett on their mission to accelerate growth, and bring this eco-friendly and labor sparing solution to more hospital and ASC customers,” said Joe Siletto, Managing Partner at J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital. “Every year tons of medical waste are generated by the antiquated ‘blue wrap’ method of surgical tray preparation for sterilization. The Instrument Pod solution eliminates the need for blue wrap while saving customers valuable staff time in preparing trays for surgeries.”

“The investment from J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital is a wonderful evolutionary step for Turbett Surgical, allowing us to accelerate our mission of increasing surgical efficiency. J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital will facilitate reach into even more hospitals and ASC's surgical and sterile processing departments, where we will continue to reduce operating room downtime and simplify surgical instrument reprocessing,” said Rob Turbett, Founder of Turbett Surgical.

“Through relentless innovation and commitment to excellence, Turbett Surgical has become the preferred choice for healthcare facilities seeking superior surgical instrument sterilization,” said Alex Zapesochny, Chairman of Turbett Surgical. “We are incredibly excited to join forces with J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital to propel Turbett Surgical to unprecedented heights, ensuring that more patients and surgical teams benefit from our groundbreaking sterilization technology."

“We are proud to partner with Turbett on its journey in transforming the OR and SPD, and to help support expansion of their customer base to the over 8,000 hospitals and ASCs in the U.S.,” said Anne Stone, Investor at J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital. “We look forward to collaborating with Turbett as they continue to deliver measurable impact and value to hospitals and ASCs alike.”

J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital’s investment marks Turbett Surgical’s inaugural institutional financing. This partnership underscores J.P. Morgan’s commitment to partnering with founders and founder-owned businesses, providing the strategic capital and support needed to empower innovative companies to scale and realize their full potential.

About Turbett Surgical Inc

Turbett Surgical is a medical equipment company that manufactures mobile sterilization pods and consumable filters that facilitate highly efficient surgical equipment sterilization. Located in Rochester, NY , Turbett’s Instrument Pod is proven to make the operating room and sterile processing dramatically more efficient, freeing up time for sterile processing and clinicians to focus on essential tasks. For more information, visit https://turbettsurgical.com/.

About J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital

J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital is the life sciences platform of J.P. Morgan Private Capital that partners with leading early-stage biotherapeutics and late-stage healthcare companies. The early stage biotechnology practice is focused on company creation, Seed and Series A investments across all therapeutic areas in biotechnology. The late-stage healthcare practice is focused on commercial-stage medical devices, pharmaceutical and device services, biopharma, and tools and diagnostics companies. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is a global leader in alternatives, with over 60 years of experience managing alternative investments, including real estate, private equity, private credit, liquid alternative products, infrastructure, transport, hedge funds, and forestry. As of December 31, 2025, J.P. Morgan oversees more than $600 billion in alternative assets. For more information, visit: www.jpmorgan.com/am.