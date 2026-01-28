LTTS Secures Strategic Engineering and R&D Agreement from Global Automotive OEM

BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L&T Technology Services (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leader in AI, Digital & ER&D Consulting Services, announced that it has secured a significant multi-year engagement in its Mobility segment from a leading automotive OEM. The strategic win further strengthens LTTS’ long-standing partnership with the premium automotive manufacturer and underscores its growing role in supporting next-generation mobility engineering.

The engagement encompasses advanced software, connectivity and digital engineering services across multiple vehicle technology domains. LTTS will draw on its global engineering expertise, strong domain knowledge and proven delivery frameworks to support the customer’s evolving product and technology roadmap.

This win reinforces LTTS’ comprehensive mobility engineering capabilities, spanning embedded systems, digital platforms, verification and validation, cloud integration, cybersecurity, and cross-disciplinary software–mechanical engineering. LTTS’ investments in state-of-the-art R&D labs and connected mobility infrastructure continue to serve as key enablers for large-scale programs with global OEMs.

Alind Saxena, Executive Director and President, Mobility and Tech at L&T Technology Services, said, “We are proud to deepen our partnership with the valued customer through this strategic engagement. LTTS brings together domain-led engineering, secure development practices and excellence in global delivery to accelerate the future of premium mobility. The win reflects the trust placed in our teams and our commitment to delivering world-class engineering at scale.”

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is a global leader in AI, Digital & ER&D Consulting Services. A listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), we offer design, development, testing, and sustenance services across products and processes.

Purposeful. Agile. Innovation. is how we drive growth across the Mobility, Sustainability and Tech segments. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 top ER&D companies across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 23,635 employees across 22 global design centers, 31 global sales offices, and 100 innovation labs, as of December 31, 2025.

