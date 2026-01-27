Toronto Tech Week Returns, Announces New Multi-Year Partnership with City of Toronto

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toronto Tech Week will return May 25–29, 2026, backed by a new multi-year partnership with the City of Toronto that signals a shared, long-term commitment to the city’s innovation economy, talent retention, and global competitiveness.

The agreement follows a breakout inaugural year for Toronto Tech Week in 2025, when the community-powered initiative brought together more than 15,000 attendees across 315 events and 500 speakers spanning 27 neighbourhoods, making it the largest grassroots tech gathering in Canada.

“Toronto is a global tech hub, and that means real jobs, real growth, and real economic impact to neighbourhoods throughout the city,” said Mayor Olivia Chow. “This multi-year partnership reflects the City’s commitment to supporting the talent, ideas, and companies that power our innovation economy. Toronto Tech Week is our chance to showcase what we’re building, and invite the world to build it with us.”

Building on this momentum, Toronto Tech Week 2026 will once again convene hundreds of partners from across Toronto’s tech ecosystem — including founding sponsors the City of Toronto, Shopify, and Google for Startups, alongside supporting sponsors Bell, Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP and Ada — to host thousands of experiences across the city. Programming will span panels and fireside chats, demos, hackathons, open houses, social events, and more.

With more than 300 independently hosted events anticipated and the return of the Homecoming mainstage experience, Toronto Tech Week 2026 will serve as a citywide platform amplifying the voices, talent, and ambition of Toronto and the surrounding region, while showcasing the energy and creativity driving Canada’s innovation economy.

Toronto Tech Week 2026 is supported by a growing network of community partners, including Golden Ventures, BetaKit, Category Communications, Lazer Technologies, Growth Partners, 1Password, Deloitte, Elevate, MaRS, University of Toronto, DMZ, TechTO, Creative Destruction Lab, Build Canada, Float, Intuit, Waterloo Venture Group, Velocity, NEXT Canada, and Lyft.

“The momentum coming out of our first year exceeded anything we could have imagined,” said Mell Truong, Founding Organizer, Toronto Tech Week. “Continued leadership from the City of Toronto and the support of our partners allow us to scale Toronto Tech Week thoughtfully, staying grounded in the community while expanding its reach and impact. Our long-term vision is to build a platform that grows year over year and reflects the ambition, diversity, and strength of Toronto’s tech ecosystem.”

“Toronto plays a central role in shaping Canada’s innovation narrative,” said Minister Evan Solomon. “By convening ideas, leadership, and ambition in one place, initiatives like Toronto Tech Week create the conditions for collaboration and progress. Technology will continue to be a key driver of Canada’s economic future, and platforms that connect talent, capital, and innovation are critical to ensuring Canada remains competitive on the global stage.”

Toronto Tech Week 2026 invites partners, event hosts, and sponsors to get involved as planning continues. More programming details and partner announcements will be released in the months ahead, with the full schedule launching in advance of May 2026.

For more information about Toronto Tech Week, visit torontotechweek.com.

About Toronto Tech Week

Toronto Tech Week is a weeklong, citywide collection of technology events with a shared purpose to connect and celebrate builders, startups, and companies across Toronto’s tech ecosystem. This is not a traditional conference — it is an open platform for anyone to join or host events to globally showcase Toronto as a city where innovation thrives. Toronto Tech Week is a local, non-profit initiative led by the Canada Tech Week Organization.

About City of Toronto

Toronto is home to more than three million people whose diversity and experiences make this great city Canada’s leading economic engine and one of the world’s most diverse and livable cities. As the fourth largest city in North America, Toronto is a global leader in technology, finance, film, music, culture and innovation and climate action, and consistently places at the top of international rankings due to investments championed by its government, residents and businesses. For more information visit the City's website or follow us on X, Instagram or Facebook.