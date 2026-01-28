Blue Planet and Hargrove Execute Master Service Contract.

LOS GATOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Planet Systems Corporation and Hargrove Engineers & Constructors announced today the execution of a Master Service Contract to advance the design and scale-up of Blue Planet’s unique technology platform that efficiently converts CO2 from any source into high value construction materials.

Blue Planet’s patented Geomimetic® mineralization approach sequesters and permanently stores CO2 in the built environment in synthetic limestone aggregate used in carbon neutral and carbon negative concrete and other building products. Blue Planet believes that its CO2 mineralization process is the most thermodynamically efficient, gigaton scalable, and rapidly deployable carbon capture utilization and sequestration (CCUS) approach currently available.

This partnership with Hargrove to provide engineering design and technical services will provide valuable support as Blue Planet continues to scale-up and build upon the technology knowledge base that has been acquired at Blue Planet’s carbon mineralization facility on the San Francisco Bay that has been operating for over three years.

Distinct from other carbon capture approaches, Blue Planet’s patented technology and closed-loop processes mimic the low energy chemistry in nature responsible for the formation of limestone, which holds over 95% of all carbon on Earth and is the second most used natural material, only after water. Blue Planet’s approach is increasingly recognized as a critical alternative to other carbon capture and storage approaches that involve capture, purification, compression, transportation and monitoring of CO2 for injection into underground wells.

Brent Constantz, Blue Planet’s Founder, CEO and Chief Scientist, noted, “We are pleased to have the engineering and technical support of Hargrove as we continue to improve the design and continue scale-up of our low and negative embodied carbon building materials facility.”

Jim Vicknair CCM, California Operations Leader for Hargrove, added, “We are excited to be working with Blue Planet and their partners to rapidly advance commercialization of this unique and highly impactful approach to decarbonization of CO2 emitting processes via direct carbon mineralization.”

ABOUT

Blue Planet Systems produces coarse and fine limestone aggregate made from sequestered CO2 utilizing a proprietary and highly efficient carbon mineralization process inspired by nature. Its products are used in CarbonStar® rated concrete. Blue Planet’s mission is to mineralize billions of tons of CO2 and store it permanently in the built environment. For more information please visit blueplanetsystems.com

Founded in Mobile, Alabama in 1995, Hargrove Engineers & Constructors is a full-service EPC, automation, life sciences, operations, equipment solutions, and technical services firm. Company leadership states that Hargrove’s success stems from their time-tested culture of relationship-building – working as “One Team” with their clients to meet and exceed expectations – and their ownership structure, as 100% employee-owned. Hargrove’s technical and professional staff includes process discipline engineers experienced in the needs of the diverse clients they serve, now with over 2,700 Teammates in 17 domestic and 2 international offices companywide. For more information about Hargrove, please visit hargrove-epc.com