Guidepost Solutions Partners with the Republic of the Marshall Islands to Develop Compliance Framework for Groundbreaking Sovereign Digital Bond, USDM1

Sets global benchmark with innovative, citizen-focused initiative

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidepost Solutions, a global leader in domestic and international investigations, compliance solutions, monitoring, and security and technology consulting, announced the development and implementation of supervisory and compliance frameworks underpinning USDM1, the Republic of the Marshall Islands newly launched sovereign digital government bond.

USDM1 is a U.S. dollar–denominated government security recorded digitally and fully backed by short-dated U.S. Treasury bills. As part of the country’s Universal Basic Income (UBI) program, an initial pilot group of Marshallese citizens receive their quarterly benefits in USDM1 directly to a mobile wallet, where funds arrive almost instantly. The system eliminates delays associated with physical checks and expands access for citizens who may not have traditional banking relationships.

“We deeply value the trust placed in Guidepost Solutions by the Republic of the Marshall Islands to help advance this innovative, citizen-focused initiative,” said Julie Myers Wood, CEO, Guidepost Solutions. “By helping adapt a proven sovereign regulatory framework for a digital era, we’re demonstrating how responsible innovation can expand financial access and strengthen compliance at the same time.”

Guidepost Solutions worked closely with the Marshall Islands government to design the regulatory oversight framework used to supervise USDM1 for anti–money laundering (AML) and sanctions compliance. The framework adapts and enhances the country’s existing regulatory laws, many of which already reflect the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommendations for virtual asset service providers.

“The compliance framework developed with Guidepost Solutions further enhances our capabilities to rigorously supervise this asset,” said Sultan Korean, Banking Commissioner of the Republic of the Marshall Islands. “Their team strengthened and reinforced our regulatory toolkit to ensure this program could securely reach citizens from day one.”

In addition to advising the issuer on its compliance needs at the outset, Guidepost Solutions also delivered training on virtual assets alongside government officials leading up to examinations of USDM1 in 2026, positioning the Marshall Islands as an early model for other jurisdictions evaluating sovereign digital assets and benefit-distribution platforms.

“Guidepost Solutions provided exceptional expertise in designing, implementing and strengthening AML and sanctions compliance oversight frameworks for the Republic of the Marshall Islands,” said Mark Lurie, CEO of M1X. “Their ability to integrate modern digital products into proven compliance structures ensures rigorous oversight.”

This engagement reflects Guidepost Solutions’ broader work helping governments and institutions responsibly adopt and oversee digital asset technologies. The firm’s digital-asset team provides global support in areas including asset tracing and investigations, investment and pre-transaction due diligence, and the development of BSA/AML and sanctions compliance programs for digital-asset service providers, financial institutions, and regulators.

About Guidepost Solutions LLC

Guidepost Solutions is a leader in domestic and international investigations, compliance solutions, monitoring, and security and technology consulting. We work wherever your needs take us – whether on the ground around the globe – or from one of our offices located in Bogotá, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Honolulu, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, Singapore, Walnut Creek, and Washington, DC. For more information, visit www.guidepostsolutions.com.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:
Rebecca Bender, Montieth & Company
rbender@montiethco.com

Industry:

Guidepost Solutions LLC

Release Versions
English

