Major League Soccer Unveils Walmart Saturday Showdown, a Weekly Marquee Matchup

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Major League Soccer today announced the launch of Walmart Saturday Showdown, spotlighting a marquee MLS matchup each Saturday throughout the regular season and establishing a consistent appointment-viewing experience for fans. Walmart Saturday Showdown will debut during the league’s Opening Weekend with one of the season’s most anticipated matchups, as defending MLS Cup champion Inter Miami CF takes on Los Angeles Football Club at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 21 (9:30 p.m. ET, Apple TV).

A New Must-Watch Weekly Moment for Soccer Fans

Walmart Saturday Showdown will serve as the featured matchup within the Saturday slate, giving fans a clear focal point to plan around one of the biggest games of the week. As part of the league’s partnership with Apple, all MLS matches will be available on Apple TV starting in 2026.

The initial Walmart Saturday Showdown matches to kick off the 2026 MLS regular season include:

LAFC vs. Inter Miami CF – February 21, 2026 (9:30 p.m. ET, Apple TV)

Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders FC – February 28, 2026 (7:30 p.m. ET, Apple TV)

Columbus Crew vs. Chicago Fire FC – March 7, 2026 (7:30 p.m. ET, Apple TV)

LA Galaxy vs. Sporting Kansas City – March 14, 2026 (9:30 p.m. ET, Apple TV)

Philadelphia Union vs. Chicago Fire FC – March 21, 2026 (4:30 p.m. ET, Apple TV)

“At its core, Walmart Saturday Showdown is about access and community,” said William White, chief marketing officer at Walmart. “With Apple TV and MLS, we are celebrating the sport’s momentum and connecting fans with MLS’ most compelling matchups. Soccer fans don’t just watch matches, they build traditions that make soccer culture contagious, and we want to make it easier for more people to be a part of the fandom by making matchday consistent and shareable every Saturday.”

Enhanced Production and Broadcast Experience on Apple TV

Designed to bring fans closer to the matchday experience, Walmart Saturday Showdown will feature enhanced production across Apple TV and MLS platforms. These elements are intended to capture the energy on the pitch and in the stands, helping viewers feel more connected to the match when watching from home.

A standout addition is the “Shot on iPhone” View, which captures remarkable moments with the world’s most popular camera using dynamic angles that bring fans closer to the action and offer a true window into the speed, skill, pressure, and emotion of the game.

Match highlights captured from Walmart Saturday Showdown will also be shared across MLS and Walmart social channels to provide access to the biggest plays so soccer enthusiasts can turn can’t-miss moments into must-share content.

Igniting Fandom Through In-Person Activation

In celebration of the debut of Walmart Saturday Showdown, MLS, Apple, and Walmart will host an immersive fan experience in Los Angeles on February 20, ahead of MLS’ opening weekend February 21–22.

Featuring MLS legends, well-known hosts, interactive games with collectible prizes, this activation will also offer exclusive previews of what fans can expect from Walmart Saturday Showdown throughout the season, and marks the first of numerous moments from MLS and Walmart that are designed to spark fan engagement all season long.

“2026 will be a historic year for both Major League Soccer and our sport, and the launch of Walmart Saturday Showdown exemplifies how we continue to create new and exciting experiences for fans through an occasion they can plan for every Saturday,” said Camilo Durana, MLS Executive Vice President. “MLS has some of the most passionate fans and intense rivalries in all of sports, and we are committed to not only elevating some of our match weeks’ most exciting storylines, but to inspiring a sense of community that will last throughout the 2026 season and beyond.”

A Partnership Established with Fan Engagement at the Center

The launch of Walmart Saturday Showdown marks the next chapter of a multi-year partnership between Walmart and MLS and will provide Walmart with the platform to continue connecting with the league’s loyal supporters to fuel engagement and grow the fandom. For every Walmart Saturday Showdown match Walmart will be front and center reinforcing its commitment to celebrating the world’s game and connecting fans through the league’s most compelling matchups.

