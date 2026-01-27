AirOps Launches Page360, the First Unified Content Performance Layer for the AI Search Era

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AirOps, the leading content engineering platform for AI search, today announced the launch of Page360, a first-of-its-kind data layer that unifies SEO metrics, web analytics, and AI search signals in one place. Page360 gives marketing teams a complete, real-time view of how their content performs across every discovery channel and the ability to act on those insights within the same workflow.

Google's recent updates and the rise of AI search have fundamentally changed how content gets discovered. LLMs like ChatGPT are now synthesizing information for users, prioritizing content that's accurate, authoritative, and fresh. Pages that sit untouched get buried, while pages that stay current get cited. This makes content maintenance more important than ever, but also harder than ever. The data teams need to act confidently is scattered across a dozen tools. SEO metrics live in Google Search Console. Engagement lives in GA4. AI citations live elsewhere. And qualitative signals like content age live in spreadsheets or tribal knowledge.

Without a unified view, prioritization becomes guesswork, and optimization becomes a shot in the dark. Page360 unifies every major visibility and performance signal into one intelligent platform:

AI Search Signals: Shows which pages are being cited or mentioned in AI answers and the prompts they appear for. Understand what models like ChatGPT are actually using your content to answer.

Shows which pages are being cited or mentioned in AI answers and the prompts they appear for. Understand what models like ChatGPT are actually using your content to answer. SEO Performance: Consolidates clicks, impressions, rankings, and CTR from Google Search Console to surface where demand exists and where performance is softening.

Consolidates clicks, impressions, rankings, and CTR from Google Search Console to surface where demand exists and where performance is softening. Engagement and Conversion Metrics: Measures session depth, bounce rate, and downstream impact to prioritize refresh efforts based on real business outcomes.

Measures session depth, bounce rate, and downstream impact to prioritize refresh efforts based on real business outcomes. Freshness and Page Age: Tracks publish dates and content decay trends to identify valuable pages aging out before visibility drops.

"Having a consolidated view of multiple tools and the information they're telling us in one place is the biggest value add,” said Swapna Dhamdhere, Content Marketing Lead at Ironclad. “Not just Google Search Console, but also the information we get from various AI search platforms. Being able to filter down and see how content is performing on ChatGPT versus Perplexity versus other places is huge."

The highest-leverage use case emerging from Page360 is content refresh. According to AirOps research, content less than three months old is three times more likely to be cited in AI answers. Page360 surfaces pages that already perform and already get cited, but aren't fully answering today's questions, revealing the highest-impact refresh opportunities. Once opportunities are identified, teams can turn insights directly into updates inside AirOps, without jumping between systems. Across AirOps customers, targeted refresh programs have delivered more than 40 percent lifts in traffic.

"Content refresh is one of the highest-leverage plays in marketing right now, but most teams are flying blind,” said Alex Halliday, Co-founder and CEO of AirOps. “They don't know what's aging out, what's losing ground in AI search, or what a refresh should actually accomplish. Page360 changes that.”

Page360 is available now for all AirOps customers. To request a demo, visit: https://www.airops.com/book-a-call

About AirOps

AirOps helps brands get found and stay found in the AI era. It’s the content engineering platform helping top marketing teams grow visibility and win in AI search. Teams like Webflow, Klaviyo, Wiz, and Kayak use AirOps to measure their content's performance across SEO and AI platforms, take precise action on the highest-impact opportunities, and measure results, creating a continuous loop of unique, performant content that compounds. AirOps has raised $55.5M in funding to-date, from top investors like Greylock and Unusual VC. For more information, visit: https://www.airops.com/