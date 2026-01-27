Andersen Consulting Strengthens Cybersecurity Capabilities with Addition of RedLegg

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting deepens its cybersecurity offering through a Collaboration Agreement with RedLegg, a cybersecurity firm known for its managed threat detection and advisory services.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in the U.S., RedLegg delivers tailored cybersecurity solutions with a focus on risk mitigation, managed security services, and penetration testing. Its offerings include managed detection and response (MDR), incident response, policy development, and virtual CISO advisory. Serving mid-market clients across finance, insurance, legal, and healthcare, RedLegg combines automation, threat intelligence, and a dedicated Security Operations Center (SOC) to help organizations streamline cybersecurity operations and build long-term resilience.

“Our focus has always been on helping clients cut through the noise and prioritize what truly matters — building defenses that actually perform,” said Lynn Weddle, president of RedLegg. “Collaborating with Andersen Consulting expands our ability to deliver agile, high-impact cybersecurity solutions that keep pace with both evolving threats and dynamic business demands.”

“RedLegg approaches cybersecurity with a precision and grit that sets them apart,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “Whether it's detecting threats or strengthening infrastructure, their model is built for the realities of today’s business landscape.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.