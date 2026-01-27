The AbbVie Foundation Is Now Accepting Applications to Participate in the 2026 AbbVie Foundation Health Equity Accelerator

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The AbbVie Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working to drive transformative change and advance health equity in communities worldwide, in partnership with MATTER, the premier health care incubator and innovation hub, announced today a call for applications for the 2026 AbbVie Foundation Health Equity Accelerator. Now in its second year, the accelerator provides resources and coaching to select nonprofit organizations to advance their innovative solutions that expand access to health care in communities throughout the U.S. and its territories.

“The AbbVie Foundation believes that transformative change begins in communities — and we are committed to partnering with nonprofits working every day to expand access to care so that everyone can live their healthiest life,” said Keya Milla, President, AbbVie Foundation; Vice President, Corporate Responsibility & Global Philanthropy, AbbVie. “The AbbVie Foundation Health Equity Accelerator is designed to advance their work and missions, providing valuable resources and support to help scale innovative solutions and deliver meaningful, lasting impact.”

The AbbVie Foundation and MATTER will select up to five nonprofit organizations demonstrating success in expanding access to care in communities. Through the accelerator, participants will receive mentorship, exclusive resources, networking opportunities and an interactive curriculum from subject matter experts. Each participant will receive a $10,000 stipend to support their participation and one organization will receive an additional $50,000 grant to scale its solution.

"With the launch of this year's program, we are looking for the most innovative nonprofit organizations that we can support to help them achieve their ambitions," said Steven Collens, CEO of MATTER. "Last year's program was an incredible success, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with the AbbVie Foundation to improve access to quality health care services."

The 10-week accelerator will take place from May 11, 2026 to July 17, 2026, culminating in a final showcase event in Chicago the week of August 3, 2026.

Applications for the 2026 AbbVie Foundation Health Equity Accelerator open on January 27, 2026, and close on March 8, 2026. For more information and to apply, please visit the accelerator website.

About the AbbVie Foundation

The AbbVie Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to driving transformative change in communities worldwide and advancing health equity so that every individual can realize their full potential.

About MATTER

At MATTER, we believe collaboration is the best way to improve health care. The MATTER collaborative includes more than 1,000 current and alumni startups from around the world, working together with hospitals, health systems, universities, and industry-leading companies to build the future of health care.