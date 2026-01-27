Bidgely Champions "AI Built for Your Reality" at DistribuTECH 2026, Unveils New Strategy for Unified Grid Intelligence

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bidgely will bring the next wave of artificial intelligence (AI) to DistribuTECH International 2026 (Upper Level Booth #201), taking place February 2-5 at the San Diego Convention Center. Under the banner “AI Built for Your Reality,” Bidgely will advance the industry conversation beyond theoretical AI to scalable, real-world deployment, turning fragmented utility data into a definitive layer of behind-the-meter intelligence.

“The industry has reached a tipping point where generic AI is no longer enough to manage the complexities of the modern grid. Phase two requires a unified intelligence layer that works in concert with the industry’s most trusted software providers,” said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely. “At DistribuTECH we will show utilities they don't have to build from scratch; they can leverage pre-trained AI that matches their current readiness and roadmap.”

Featured Bidgely DistribuTECH Sessions

Topics will center around five core pillars of grid transformation: delivering high-fidelity time-of-use (TOU) and distributed energy resource (DER) insights for CX Plus, generating proactive intelligence to alleviate call center demand, identifying electric vehicles (EVs) and heat pumps to refine electrification targeting, empowering rigorous grid planning, and providing a secure, high-performance AI architecture for CIO and IT teams.

From EVs to Everything: A Framework for Beneficial Electrification the Grid Can’t Wait For

Tuesday, February 03, 11:00 –11:50 am

Bidgely’s Abhay Gupta (Founder & CEO) will be joined by OG&E’s Ryan Jones (Grid Innovation Manager) and TRC’s Maddie Emerson (Advanced Energy Associate Director) to demonstrate a streamlined framework that uses appliance-level analytics to support not only EVs but a scalable, whole-home electrification strategy that segments and targets high-opportunity customers for HVAC, water heating, DER programs and more.

AI in the Affordability Era: How PSEG-LI Is Reinventing Customer Engagement

February 04, 1:00 – 1:50 pm

Bidgely’s Ted Nielsen (Chief Product Officer) and PSEG Long Island’s Nayan Parikh (Technology Group Product Manager) will share how AI-driven analytics modernize CX through personalized, cost-saving engagement—without adding operational burden—to better support rising call volumes, DER complexity, and evolving customer expectations.

Scaling for Impact: Five Steps to Scale AI Value Across the Utility Enterprise

Wednesday, February 04, 2:00 – 2:50 pm

Bidgely’s Karthik Moorthy (Chief Growth Officer), Infosys’ Srikanth Srinivasan (Vice President, Energy Transition), AWS’ Don McDonnell (Global Energy and Utility Partner Lead) and Arizona Public Service’s Sanket Adhikari (Sr. Manager, Digital Transformation) at will explore how for CIOs, the challenge isn’t finding AI—it’s scaling it fast enough to accelerate transformation across the entire organization.

Experience The Bidgely Ecosystem at Booth #201

Bidgely’s newly launched UtilityAI Pro introduced a unified vertical intelligence layer that empowers utilities to execute a flexible ‘build, buy, or partner’ strategy directly within their existing cloud environments, maximizing the value of current technology investments. This ecosystem-enabled strategy amplifies the value of utility data through expanded partner programs ranging from world-class hardware providers like Itron and cloud data experts like Snowflake.

Throughout the conference, Bidgely will host four live demos showcasing the Bidgely ecosystem, including UtilityAI Pro, in action:

UtilityAI for Grid Management (Tuesday at 10:00 am)

UtilityAI for Electrification (Tuesday at 2:00 pm)

UtilityAI for CX+ (Wednesday at 11:00 am)

UtilityAI Pro (Wednesday at 3:00 pm)

Attendees are also invited to meet with Bidgely’s team of data scientists and energy experts to discuss how to tailor AI to their specific grid and customer needs.

To learn more about Bidgely’s presence at DistribuTECH 2026 or to schedule a 1-on-1 meeting, visit bidgely.com/dtech.

About Bidgely

