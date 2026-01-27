Gatik Becomes First U.S. Company to Operate Fully Driverless Trucks at Scale for Commercial Deliveries

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gatik has become the first company in North America to deploy fully driverless trucks in commercial operations at scale, with $600 million in contracted revenue and daily deliveries for Fortune 50 retailers with no human driver or safety observer behind the wheel.

The milestone marks a new era for autonomous trucking, moving the technology beyond limited pilots to sustained, revenue-generating operations that are strengthening regional supply chains.

Since launching freight-only operations in mid-2025, the autonomous trucking leader specializing in regional logistics has completed 60,000 fully driverless orders without incident, operating day and night on highways and surface streets. At the heart of these operations is Gatik Driver™, the company’s safe, scalable and interpretable third-generation autonomous system that combines state-of-the-art AI and purpose-built hardware to deliver high-frequency driverless performance in commercial operations.

Gatik’s fully driverless operations represent a combination of scale, operational range, and sustained commercial deployment unprecedented in the autonomous trucking sector. To date, the company has logged more than 2,000 hours of driverless operation across multiple logistics networks, completing over 10,000 driverless miles on public roads on routes up to 400 miles connecting dense networks of distribution centers, warehouses, and retail stores. These results demonstrate Gatik’s leadership in deploying autonomous trucking at commercial scale to meet growing demand for safe, reliable, and cost-efficient freight capacity.

“Autonomous trucking is no longer a promise. It’s a business,” said Gautam Narang, CEO and co-founder of Gatik. “With more than $600 million in contracted revenue, Gatik has proved that autonomous trucking is not only possible but commercially viable, and the fierce demand for our solution reflects how quickly this new model will reshape the future of logistics. Today, we are operating fully driverless trucks across multiple logistics networks and markets, serving the largest retailers and CPG companies in the country. This consistency in real-world operations is a turning point for autonomous logistics.”

Operating in the Dallas–Fort Worth region of Texas, Phoenix Metro area, Arizona and Northwest Arkansas, Gatik’s 26- and 30-foot trucks run nearly 24 hours a day, moving ambient, refrigerated, and frozen goods between distribution centers and stores to boost delivery frequency, cut costs, and keep shelves stocked. The company is now preparing to expand its driverless operations to new U.S. markets, helping retailers meet rising demand while addressing persistent driver shortages and delivery costs through safe, scalable automation.

Gatik launched freight-only operations only after a successful independent review of critical components of Gatik’s Safety Assessment Framework by globally recognized independent testing, inspection, and certification organizations with extensive experience in autonomous system safety assurance, and after rigorous review by state and federal transportation regulators. The company conducted briefings with U.S. Department of Transportation agencies including the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) ahead of launch, and with state agencies, including the Department of Transportation, Department of Public Safety, and Department of Motor Vehicles in Texas, Arizona and Arkansas. Gatik also conducted training sessions for first responders and other local stakeholders as part of its community-readiness strategy.

Gatik’s achievement also builds on its ongoing collaboration with Isuzu Motors Limited (TSE: 7202), under which Gatik integrates its SAE Level 4 autonomous driving system with Isuzu’s medium-duty platforms. This collaboration supports Gatik’s current autonomous operations, while Isuzu and Gatik continue to advance preparations for a mass-production autonomous-ready vehicle program to support scalable autonomous logistics.

“We are pleased to see Gatik begin Level 4 driverless operations using Isuzu medium-duty trucks,” said Hiroshi Sato, Senior Executive Officer and Vice President, Engineering Division, Isuzu Motors Limited. “This represents an important step in bringing autonomous driving technologies into commercial logistics operations. Through our collaboration with Gatik, Isuzu is contributing reliable vehicle platforms to support this progress and continuing preparations for future autonomous-ready vehicle programs.”

Currently, Gatik’s autonomous trucks are commercially deployed in multiple markets including Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Nebraska and Ontario, Canada with plans to scale rapidly in the future.

About Gatik

Gatik AI Inc. develops AI-powered autonomous trucking solutions for regional logistics networks. The Gatik Driver™ is a scalable, interpretable AI system purpose-built to enable safe, consistent, and high-frequency freight movement. Proven in real-world driverless operations for Fortune 50 customers, Gatik’s technology enhances the reliability and cost efficiency of B2B supply chains at scale.

Founded in 2017, Gatik's driverless trucks are commercially deployed on public roads across multiple markets, including Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Nebraska, and Ontario. Supported by close collaborations with strategic partners - including Isuzu Motors, NVIDIA, and Ryder - Gatik is advancing reliable and efficient freight operations at scale.

