Bumble and bumble to Launch in SalonCentric Stores Nationwide

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bumble and bumble today announced a strategic partnership with SalonCentric, the largest U.S. distributor of salon professional products. Beginning February 1, 2026, Bumble and bumble’s products and educational opportunities will be available through SalonCentric’s 850+ stores, via SalonCentric.com, and on its mobile app. With the addition of these new channels, licensed beauty professionals will significantly expand where and how they can discover and purchase Bumble and bumble.

This strategic expansion builds on the brand’s salon heritage while significantly increasing its physical and digital retail footprint nationwide. By partnering with SalonCentric and leveraging their omnichannel presence, the brand can now connect with more than 1.2 million professionals across North America via its iconic products and education. The partnership is designed to drive in-salon adoption, client recommendation, and repeat professional replenishment—strengthening long-term retail performance and market reach.

“Bumble and bumble has always been a brand built by pros, for pros, and our partnership with SalonCentric allows us to bring our education, artistry, and iconic products to more stylists than ever before,” said Shane Wolf, President of Global Brands, Bumble and bumble and Aveda, The Estée Lauder Companies (“ELC”). “This expanded access, aligned with ELC’s Beauty Reimagined strategic vision to increase our presence in preferred channels, allows us to drive adoption behind the chair and build stronger, long-term relationships with professionals nationwide. It’s a deliberate step to advance our position and reaffirm our commitment to hairdressers and the professional community we helped build.”

Through SalonCentric, Bumble and bumble will significantly expand on-demand and in-person education, covering deeper product knowledge, business-building resources, and advanced artistry techniques via in-person events, digital livestreams, and both long- and short-form content. These offerings will help stylists elevate their craft, while confidently recommending Bumble and bumble to clients, directly supporting in-salon recommendation, retail conversion, and repeat purchase.

“Our mission is simple yet profound: to elevate the craft, honor the artist, and shape the future of professional hairdressing, one class, one cut, and one creative at a time,” said Sheri Doss, Head of Education, Bumble and bumble. “Every stylist deserves access to education that sharpens skill and fuels confidence behind the chair.”

Bumble and bumble remains committed to its existing salon network, which will continue to receive direct distribution and personalized support from the Bumble and bumble team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bumble and bumble to the SalonCentric community,” said Vanessa Dusold, VP of Partner Brands for SalonCentric. “We are proud to offer our stylists, suites and salons the convenience of shopping Bumble and bumble’s award-winning professional products while providing access to their best-in-class education. Bumble and bumble provides our SalonCentric community with a wide range of products for every hair type, helping stylists create everything from beachy waves to ultra-sleek blowouts. Our missions are aligned as we set out to inspire and empower our professional community through innovative products and education.”

To learn more about Bumble and bumble’s professional offerings and education opportunities through SalonCentric, follow @bumbleandbumble, @bumblepro, and @saloncentric on social.

About Bumble and bumble.

Bumble and bumble began as a New York City salon in 1977, where Bumble and bumble hairdressers clipped, colored and styled their way into prominence in magazines, on runways, and backstage around the world.

The brand is dedicated to the craft of hairstylists and colorists who are obsessed with technical and artistic excellence through bold self-expression. Bumble and bumble invents products to meet these professionals' exacting standards that are also easy enough for anyone to use. From the iconic, wave-enhancing Surf Spray to the bestselling, mega moisturizing Hairdresser's Invisible Oil range, these well-loved products are used by the pros in Bumble and bumble salons and by millions of people around the world at home every day.

At Bumble and bumble, we believe in really great hair on your own terms.

Our mission — to provide a range of pro-curated, backstage-vetted, high-performing products and techniques inclusive of every hair type, texture, and styling preference so that you can create the hair you want every day, every night, every time.

About SalonCentric

SalonCentric, headquartered in St. Petersburg, Fla., is the premier national distributor of salon professional products in the U.S. Created by L’Oréal USA in 2008, SalonCentric has 445 sales consultants, more than 775 SalonCentric and SalonCentric Franchise stores, and more than 180 StateǀRDA stores. SalonCentric’s vision is to inspire the Beauty Community to make the world more colorful. Brands distributed by SalonCentric include: AIIR, Alterna, amika, Artistic, Ashtae, Blonde Solutions, Brazilian Blowout, Bumble and bumble, Colortrak, Concept, BaByliss, Bioelements, Bio Ionic, Biolage, BosleyMD, Briogeo, Design Essentials, Design.ME, Dermalogica, Framar, ghd, Grande, Hempz, IGK, Joico, Jolie Skin Co., K18, Kenra Professional, Keratin Complex, L’ANZA, L’Oréal Professionnel, Living Proof, Maria Nila Matrix, Mizani, Moroccanoil, Olaplex, OUAI, Pravana, Product Club, Prolific, Pulp Riot, Pureology, R+Co, Redken 5th Avenue NYC, Sexy Hair, Surface, UNITE, Verb and many other fine brands. For more information, visit www.saloncentric.com.