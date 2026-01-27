Avetta Collaborates with ASSP to Transform Organizational Culture from Abstract to Actionable Safety Strategy

LEHI, Utah & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avetta®, the leading provider of supply chain risk management (SCRM) software, today announced the Avetta Cultural Maturity Index (CMI). Developed in partnership with the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP), the CMI is the first organizational culture maturity assessment tool mapped to occupational health and safety standards from the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). It provides hiring clients actionable insights into the cultural drivers of their supply chains’ safety performance while giving suppliers and contractors a clear, structured path to safety maturity and work readiness.

According to the Avetta Insights and Impact Report 2025, workplace fatality rates have largely plateaued even as non-fatal injury rates continue to decline. In 2023 alone, more than 5,200 U.S. workers lost their lives on the job, with contractors disproportionately affected. To overcome this stall, organizations must strengthen supply chain prequalification and compliance and reinforce the cultural drivers that sustain and amplify these systems.

The CMI answers that call with a practical, data-driven approach to transforming organizational culture across global supply chains to include safety as a core pillar. It complements the Avetta Safety Maturity Index (SMI), which evaluates the effectiveness of supplier and contractor safety management systems. Together, the SMI and CMI provide a comprehensive view of both the structure of safety systems and the cultural conditions that determine how well those systems perform in practice. This helps leaders focus investment, coaching and corrective actions where they will have the greatest impact.

"Strong systems are a cornerstone of enhancing safety performance,” said Abid Yousuf, Chief Customer Officer at Avetta. “But we must also look deeper into the human element—the leadership, empowerment and trust that dictate how work actually happens on the ground. The Avetta Cultural Maturity Index turns ‘culture’ from an abstract concept into a measurable, actionable safety strategy based on technical rigor. When combined with the Avetta Safety Maturity Index, we’re providing the visibility needed to help break through the workplace fatality plateau and pave the way to getting every worker home safely.”

Easily accessed and succinct yet comprehensive, the CMI survey takes suppliers and contractors just 15 minutes to complete, making it simple to deploy at scale without disrupting operations. It asks a combination of perception- and maturity-based questions to analyze four cultural drivers—management commitment, employee empowerment, process and trust—across seven key dimensions of safety maturity. Results are then presented in an easy-to-understand report that enables hiring clients, suppliers and contractors within the Avetta community to identify strengths, pinpoint gaps and prioritize steps that lead to measurable improvement.

To ensure the CMI reflects the highest standards of safety practice, Avetta’s collaboration with ASSP embeds the principles of ANSI/ASSP Z10 and ISO 45001 into the design. The CMI is the first initiative developed through ASSP’s Standards-Based User Groups, a new strategic framework designed to move the safety profession beyond regulatory compliance toward measurable, data-driven excellence.

“The Avetta Cultural Maturity Index shows what our Standards-Based User Groups are meant to deliver,” said Jennifer McNelly, CEO at ASSP. “By partnering with Avetta, we’re turning consensus standards into practical, technology-enabled tools that help organizations protect workers and elevate safety from a regulatory requirement to a true business driver.”

In addition to ANSI/ASSP Z10 and ISO 45001, the CMI also draws inspiration from the Gallup Q12 Employee Engagement Survey. This link enables the CMI to connect employee empowerment and trust to safety outcomes and worker commitment, giving leaders insight into the root causes of risk, not just its symptoms.

About Avetta

The Avetta SaaS platform helps clients manage supply chain risk and their suppliers become more qualified for jobs. For hiring clients, we offer the world’s largest supply chain risk management network to manage supplier safety, sustainability, worker competency and performance. We perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management across major industries all over the globe, including construction, energy, facilities, high tech, manufacturing, mining and telecom.

About ASSP

Since 1911, the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) has helped occupational safety and health professionals protect people, property and the environment. The nonprofit society is based in Chicago’s suburbs. Its global membership of over 35,000 professionals develops safety and health management systems that prevent injuries, illnesses and fatalities. ASSP advances its members and the safety profession by providing member communities, serving as a trusted advisor, and elevating safety through workforce development. Its flagship journal, Professional Safety, is a longtime leader in the field. Visit www.assp.org and find us on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.