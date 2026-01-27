MGID and Marfeel Mark One Year of Partnership, Enhancing Real-time Monitoring of Editorial Performance for Publishers

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MGID, the global advertising platform, celebrates the first anniversary of its strategic partnership with Marfeel, a leading content analytics provider for publishers as part of its 360° data-driven suite, MGID+ – a powerful tool used to track and analyze content performance, informing data-driven decision-making.

Over the past year, Marfeel has embedded its advanced analytics capabilities into MGID+, providing publishers with tools that deliver rich, actionable insights into both their content performance and user experience. This collaboration has strengthened MGID+’s offering, helping publishers boost monetization, stimulate engagement, expand their audiences, and leverage in-depth analytics by providing:

Comprehensive Content & Performance Insights: Access to real-time and historical data and content insights across all sites and channels, allows publishers to make data-driven decisions that boost user engagement and experience, increase traffic, and maximize revenue potential.

: Combined content analytics with revenue data to measure performance per article, section, topic, or audience segment in real time. This helps publishers identify high-value content and tailor monetization strategies to maximize returns from every audience group. Deeper Audience Understanding: Enhanced insights into what content resonates with different user groups, such as new versus loyal users, helping move audiences down the funnel, extend lifetime value, and support long-term strategies for audience and revenue growth.

“This milestone reflects a year of successful execution. Our partnership with Marfeel has delivered tangible results to our publishers, not just new features. Working together, we’ve been able to support our publishing partners to increase ad revenue, grow their traffic and enhance content engagement,” said Sergio Vives, VP of Publisher Business Development at MGID. “Integrating with Marfeel’s pioneering technology, we’re providing our publishers with more data and insights, allowing them to focus on long-term sustainable strategies that enhance profitability and optimize content production.”

“Partnering with MGID has allowed us to extend the reach of our technology, helping publishers move from reactive decisions to truly data-driven strategies. Combining our analytics with MGID’s monetization expertise, we’re equipping publishers with the clarity they need to identify what’s working, what’s not, and where the next big opportunities lie,” said Alexian Chiavegato, Chief Marketing Officer at Marfeel. “In practice, we go beyond surface-level numbers. With Marfeel and MGID, publishers gain actionable insights into what content is resonating, what is going to maximise revenue potential, and how they can focus their energy on long-term growth and engagement.”

About MGID

MGID is a global advertising platform that helps brands and publishers succeed on the open web with performance-driven AI-powered native advertising solutions. With its suite of privacy-first technology, MGID delivers high-quality ads in brand-safe environments, reaching over 1 billion unique monthly visitors. By focusing on performance and user experience, MGID’s diverse ad formats - including native, display, and video - help advertisers achieve measurable results while enabling publishers to effectively monetize their audiences.

Headquartered in Santa Monica and with a global presence spanning 18 offices, MGID’s investment in technology, talent, and strategic partnerships continues to fuel its five-year streak of double-digit year-on-year growth. As MGID expands its reach across North and South America, Europe, and Asia, it remains committed to sustainable, profitable growth, continuously evolving its products to help both ends of the supply chain overcome the ever-changing challenges of the digital advertising ecosystem.

Learn more at: https://www.mgid.com/

About Marfeel

Marfeel offers content analytics and data activation solutions for publishers worldwide. Through multiple playbooks and views, Marfeel’s one-stop-shop brings everything together, enabling publishers to make data-driven decisions in a heartbeat. Teams align around effective strategies with everything they need to track content production, audience development, SEO, subscriptions, and monetization. Our AI-powered features empower the newsroom with accessible analytics, generate suggestions based on publishers’ own historical data and guide Editors to what to do next.

Marfeel is at the forefront of personal data protection with all IAB TCF2.0 compliant CMPs and GDPR, CNIL, CCPA, LGPD, and Garante-ready technology designed for the next generation of privacy regulation.