Authvia Brings PayPal and Venmo Payments Straight Into Text and RCS Chats

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Authvia has partnered with PayPal and Venmo to enable consumers and businesses to send and receive money instantly through text messaging (SMS) and Rich Communication Services (RCS), transforming everyday conversations into secure, intelligent payment experiences.

No apps. No portals. No phone calls. With Authvia, businesses can now accept PayPal and Venmo payments directly through SMS and RCS conversations. Share

This collaboration links Venmo and PayPal’s global wallet networks with Authvia’s patented conversational commerce platform, enabling businesses to route, request, and complete transactions directly inside a verified message thread—no apps, portals, or phone calls required.

“The power of this partnership is convenience," said Chris Brunner, Founder and CEO of Authvia. “We’re not just enabling payments—we’re enabling better customer experiences inside the conversations people already have. With real-time wallet integration between Authvia and PayPal, we’re delivering secure commerce and a new standard for digital engagement that expands access to PayPal and Venmo everywhere consumers want to pay.”

Paying Where Conversations Happen

The collaboration moves PayPal and Venmo usage well beyond e-commerce and peer-to-peer, bringing their convenience into traditional billing, service industries, and call centers. With Authvia, consumers can now pay or receive funds by simply replying to a verified message or tapping a smart “Pay Now” button, eliminating the need for apps, portals, or phone calls. For merchants, the experience seamlessly integrates into existing workflows, enabling faster payment capture and disbursements while maintaining compliance and brand integrity.

Through real-time wallet integration, PayPal and Venmo users simply use their existing accounts, with account details instantly recognized and linked to their Authvia Wallet, so every transaction routes safely and securely.

More Ways to Pay for Everyday Services

PayPal and Venmo join payment methods already available in the Authvia experience, including credit and debit cards, ACH, RTP, and other digital wallets, giving businesses—from veterinary clinics and utilities to professional services and healthcare providers—more flexibility to meet customer payment preferences.

By leveraging text and RCS channels customers already trust, Authvia lets businesses securely accept and send payments while also using dynamic engagement tools like two-way messaging, reminders, and adaptive payment options that respond to customer behavior.

About Authvia

Authvia is the pioneer of conversational payments, empowering businesses to engage, transact, and serve customers securely across any messaging channel. Its patented TXT2PAY® platform connects merchants, consumers, and financial partners through seamless, compliant digital payment experiences. Authvia partners with leading institutions, including Visa, Fiserv, Worldpay, and U.S. Bank, to redefine the future of payments.

Learn more at www.authvia.com.