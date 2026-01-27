MHS Lift and Movu Robotics Announce Partnership to Advance Next-Generation Warehouse Optimization

PENNSAUKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MHS Lift, Inc., a leading provider of warehousing and distribution solutions across North America, has announced its expanding partnership with Movu Robotics as their first integrator in North America to successfully commission its second Movu system. This partnership started in 2019 with MHS Lift integrating the first ever Movu Robotics system in North America.

"Our long-standing partnership with Movu Robotics reflects our commitment to staying at the forefront of warehouse automation and emerging technologies." —Brett Levin, Co-President, MHS Lift Share

“Partnering with Movu was the right choice for our clients and they are fantastic partners. We were the first to realize the technologies potential in the North American market and our-long standing relationship reflects our focus on staying at the forefront of warehouse automation and emerging technologies,” said Brett Levin, co-president, MHS Lift. “Our goal is to equip our clients with industry-leading solutions that drive performance, efficiency and long-term value.”

Through the partnership, MHS Lift integrates Movu’s Atlas four-way shuttle system, a next-generation, robot-assisted automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) engineered to maximize pallet storage density, streamline material flow and enhance operational efficiency. Movu Atlas uses autonomous shuttle robots that move pallets within specially designed rack lanes, allowing warehouses to minimize aisle width and maximize usable storage space. The system integrates with existing warehouse management systems, so operations are seamlessly controlled through smart software.

“We’re fully committed to this highly efficient technology as a foundational platform for the future of warehousing,” said Ben Miller, Director of Integrated Solutions for MHS Lift. “We are building an entire ecosystem for the modern warehouse centered around the 4-way shuttle systems. Our proprietary systems seamlessly integrate first-of-its-kind safety, maintenance and multi-site fleet management into a platform that’s the most scalable and flexible solution available today.”

“MHS Lift has been a trusted and forward-thinking partner for Movu Robotics since the very beginning of our journey in North America,” said Mathieu Theureau, VP Sales US at Movu Robotics. “Their deep integration expertise and strong understanding of customer needs make them an ideal partner for deploying advanced solutions like Movu atlas. Together, we’re enabling warehouses to achieve higher density, greater flexibility and measurable performance gains.”

About MHS Lift

MHS Lift is a leading provider of warehousing and distribution solutions to increase productivity and operational efficiency. Since its inception in 1970, the second-generation family-owned, and now employee-owned company, led by brothers Andy and Brett Levin, has grown from a regional purveyor of equipment into a comprehensive material handling system design and integration house with successful implementations across North America. MHS Lift provides warehouse optimization, fleet management, new and used forklifts, aerial equipment, personnel carriers, rental and parts and maintenance. Its diverse client base includes food, manufacturing and retail, ranging from family-owned businesses to Fortune 100 companies. For more information, visit www.MHSlift.com.

About Movu Robotics

Movu Robotics, a member of stow Group, is a leading international warehouse automation company that excels in providing easier and scalable logistics automation solutions in warehouses around the world. The logistics company employs more than 450 people in Europe and the USA. Movu Robotics is best known for Movu atlas, its four-way pallet shuttle system designed for high-density, multi-deep storage and optimized material flow in modern distribution centers. For more information, visit www.movu-robotics.com.