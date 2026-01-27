SymphonyAI Partners with Snowflake to Accelerate AI-Driven Energy Operations

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SymphonyAI, a leader in AI-powered industrial solutions, today announced its collaboration with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, to support the launch of Snowflake’s new Energy Solutions and help energy organizations use data and AI-powered operations more effectively . Through this collaboration SymphonyAI, Snowflake, and other industry leaders are empowering oil and gas, power and utilities providers to modernize infrastructure, improve efficiency, and accelerate progress toward a more reliable and lower-carbon future.

As energy companies face pressure to secure critical infrastructure, improve operational resilience, and navigate volatile markets with real-time insight, SymphonyAI and Snowflake are delivering an integrated AI-native ecosystem that bridges the gap between IT, OT, and AI. Leveraging SymphonyAI’s IRIS Foundry platform as a system of intelligence for energy operations, joint customers can rapidly operationalize AI—deploying applications with pre-built templates for immediate ROI, optimizing production data, and democratizing energy insights for better decision-making across the entire value chain.

“Partnering with Snowflake allows us to bring the full power of IRIS Foundry’s unified Industrial DataOps and high-impact AI to energy organizations on the most trusted data foundation,” said Prateek Kathpal, President at SymphonyAI. “Our agentic framework for autonomous workflows and rapid application development complements Snowflake’s Energy Solutions, enabling customers to seamlessly bridge the sensor-to-boardroom gap, operationalize AI in weeks, and achieve measurable cost savings and operational excellence at unprecedented scale.”

As energy systems become more interconnected and digital, organizations need a unified and governed view of their most critical data. Snowflake’s Energy Solutions establish this foundation by helping companies bridge traditionally siloed IT and OT systems, collaborate more seamlessly with ecosystem partners, and unlock new AI-driven capabilities that improve reliability, efficiency, and long-term performance.

“Energy companies aren’t just modernizing systems — they’re redefining how the world energizes the future,” said Fred Cohagan, Global Head of Energy, Snowflake. “Snowflake and partners like SymphonyAI are helping organizations build the trusted data foundation that this moment requires. When companies can unify IT and OT data, activate AI responsibly, and collaborate securely across the value chain, they gain the intelligence needed to run more reliable operations, accelerate lower carbon solutions, and create long-term advantages in an increasingly dynamic energy landscape.”

Snowflake and SymphonyAI together help energy organizations:

Unify IT, OT & IoT Data for End-to-End Visibility: Break down traditional silos by consolidating business, operational, and market data into one secure platform. Provide real-time visibility across exploration, production, transmission/distribution, asset performance, trading/risk management and customer operations.

Break down traditional silos by consolidating business, operational, and market data into one secure platform. Provide real-time visibility across exploration, production, transmission/distribution, asset performance, trading/risk management and customer operations. Manage Asset Health & Improve Asset Performance with AI: Leverage AI and ML models to monitor asset health, reduce unplanned outages, and optimize O&M cost with throughput. Analyze long-term sensor and operational records to proactively detect risks and improve reliability.

Leverage AI and ML models to monitor asset health, reduce unplanned outages, and optimize O&M cost with throughput. Analyze long-term sensor and operational records to proactively detect risks and improve reliability. Improve Safety, Efficiency & Emissions Reduction: Combine field sensor data with enterprise systems to uncover insights that streamline operations, reduce downtime, and support protection of life, property and the environment.

Combine field sensor data with enterprise systems to uncover insights that streamline operations, reduce downtime, and support protection of life, property and the environment. Modernize Infrastructure with Built-In Security & Governance: Enable data consistency, lineage, and compliance across complex energy systems. Scale AI innovation without impacting cybersecurity or regulatory requirements.

Enable data consistency, lineage, and compliance across complex energy systems. Scale AI innovation without impacting cybersecurity or regulatory requirements. Collaborate Across the Energy Value Chain: Use secure data sharing and Snowflake Marketplace to enable multi-party collaboration with suppliers, regulators, asset operators, and service partners.

To learn more about SymphonyAI’s collaboration with Snowflake and Snowflake Energy Solutions, click here.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI delivers Vertical AI product platforms that help enterprises solve their most complex, high-value challenges — from stopping financial crime to improving store -performance and boosting manufacturing efficiency. Trusted by more than 2,000 enterprise customers worldwide, including 200 of the top financial institutions, the top 25 CPG companies, and many of the world’s largest grocers and industrial manufacturers, SymphonyAI provides domain-trained applications and pre-built agents that are ready to work on day one. Learn more at https://www.symphonyai.com/.