Oath Surgical Announces AI-Native Surgical Centers Powered by NVIDIA

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oath Surgical today announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to support the OathOS platform, a multimodal, ambient clinical intelligence system designed to orchestrate the next generation of value-based surgery. The collaboration brings NVIDIA’s advanced spatial AI infrastructure to Oath’s AI-native surgical centers, powering OathOS with real-time surgical video and audio analysis and agentic workflows in the operating room, and delivering unique insights and efficiencies for surgeons across the full care journey from referral to recovery.

Surgery is one of the highest-signal environments in healthcare, where every procedure has the potential to generate rich and actionable clinical, operational, and spatial insight. Yet much of that important data remains uncollected, underanalyzed, fragmented, or lost across disconnected systems and workflows. Today, even the basics are a challenge – outdated and inefficient technology wastes the equivalent of an entire working month of surgeons’ time every year, according to a 2024 study of 1,000 U.S.-based surgeons. While AI has promised transformation, in traditional hospital and outpatient settings progress has been limited by legacy digital and physical infrastructure, under investment, and the absence of a connected software operating system.

Oath solves this problem from first principles. By co-owning and operating its surgical centers, Oath has carefully architected the physical and digital environment within which it deploys OathOS to power AI-driven and agentic workflows across the entire episode of care.

“Through our collaboration with NVIDIA, OathOS is becoming the first multimodal, ambient clinical intelligence platform for surgery and surgeons by leveraging physical and digital AI,” said Oliver Keown, MD, Founder and CEO of Oath Surgical. “Surgery is entering an AI era, but it only works if the underlying systems are rebuilt so clinical knowledge and data can be analyzed and learned from, at scale. Our full-stack platform combines the data, the facilities, and the workflows where care actually happens. For the first time, surgical expertise, outcomes, and performance can be captured longitudinally across the full episode of outpatient care, ultimately delivering better patient outcomes, lower healthcare costs, and surgical excellence.”

NVIDIA AI infrastructure enables OathOS to accelerate surgical video and audio analysis, which the platform then unifies into a single AI-native system.

In operating rooms, OathOS is an ambient AI that supports zero-documentation practices, intelligent automation, and agentic workflows that reduce administrative burden and allow surgeons and care teams to focus on delivering high-quality care. OR-mounted smart interfaces enable real-time visibility into procedures and workflows while automation runs seamlessly in the background, collecting from inputs including surgical video, audio, device data, clinical documentation, and operational signals, all in real time.

Outside of the operating room, OathOS connects referral, scheduling, billing, outcomes measurement, and patient engagement into a unified system. This creates a continuous longitudinal record of surgical performance and enables decisions to be made on clinical, financial, and operational matters quickly and efficiently.

“OathOS helps surgeons like me manage our practices end-to-end, from the very moment a patient walks into my clinic through recovery and their safe return to everyday life,” said Sean Watters, MD, FACS, a robotic general surgeon from The Oregon Clinic. “By capturing and analyzing what we’re doing for our patients in real time, Oath creates a complete, longitudinal record of our work and automates the administrative tasks that usually pull us away from hands-on care. Having that time back means we can focus on what matters most – our patients.”

Oath will pursue a phased collaboration with NVIDIA focused on building foundational infrastructure for multi-modal clinical intelligence and AI-enabled surgery. Initial efforts center on bridging perioperative data with agentic AI use cases to support real-time clinical and operational decision-making and workflow automation. Future phases will harness OathOS to enable longitudinal models of surgeon performance, outcomes, and facility operations to power learning systems and Oath’s value-based surgery models at scale.

Together, this collaboration creates opportunities for broader ecosystem partnerships with medical device manufacturers, robotic innovators, and third-party technology and value-aligned partners.

Oath Surgical is backed by $35 million in total funding from FPV Ventures, McKesson Ventures, and other leading healthcare investors. The company owns and operates three AI-native outpatient surgical centers in Portland, Oregon, with additional Oath surgical centers in development across the United States, and partners with more than 175 surgeons and 20 affiliated ASCs through its nationwide network. This combination of real-world facilities, scale, and aligned incentives uniquely positions Oath to deploy surgical AI in practice where data ownership, workflows, and outcomes are connected by design.

About Oath Surgical

Oath Surgical is building the future of surgical care: surgeon-led, AI-powered, and value-based by design. The first vertically integrated system combining AI software and tech-first surgical centers, Oath delivers high-quality care that’s faster and more affordable for patients, providers, and payors. Learn more at www.oathsurgical.com