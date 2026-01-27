Korn Ferry Named as Founding Partner of LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced it has established a strategic partnership to serve as a Founding Partner of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games. As the Official Talent & Organizational Consulting Partner for the LA28 Games and Team USA, Korn Ferry will bring the firm’s full suite of talent, leadership, and organizational capabilities to one of the world’s most inspiring stages.

“With millions of fans, thousands of athletes and countless volunteers, the LA28 Games will display a beautiful mosaic of people, perspectives and passion on one of the world’s most inspiring stages,” said Gary D. Burnison, CEO, Korn Ferry. “Our partnership is all about building the culture and energy that will define the Games. Simply put, we’re powering the people who power the LA28 Olympic & Paralympic Games.”

Korn Ferry is working closely with LA28 to hire, onboard, and develop the nearly 5,000-people workforce needed to deliver the Games, while cultivating leaders and high-performing teams that reflect the spirit of Los Angeles and the Olympics and Paralympics.

“The 2028 Games will celebrate human potential and achievement with moments that unite the Los Angeles community, the nation and people around the globe,” said Casey Wasserman, Chairperson and President, LA28. “Our work with Korn Ferry began nearly two years ago with the placement of Reynold Hoover as our CEO. Now, through our expanded partnership, we are building the team that will bring the LA28 Games to life and inspire the world.”

The partnership has been deployed throughout the organization and will continue to showcase Korn Ferry’s brand when the world's attention turns to Los Angeles.

About LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games

LA28 will bring the Olympic and Paralympic Games to Los Angeles in 2028, uniting more than 15,000 of the world's greatest athletes in a celebration of sport, culture and human potential. Set against a diverse collection of venues only Southern California can deliver, from the Pacific Ocean to Hollywood stages to world-class arenas, Los Angeles will become the third city ever to host three Olympic Games, following 1932 and 1984, and will also host its first ever Paralympic Games. The LA28 Games will celebrate historic milestones including becoming the first Olympic Games in history to feature more women athletes than men, the debut of new Olympic and Paralympic sports and becoming the first Games since 1948 to not build any new permanent infrastructure. Operating as an independently funded, non-profit organization, LA28 has built a strong foundation of successful commercial partnerships alongside licensing, hospitality, ticketing and with the support of the International Olympic Committee.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global consulting firm that powers performance. We unlock the potential in your people and unleash transformation across your business—synchronizing strategy, operations, and talent to accelerate performance, fuel growth, and inspire a legacy of change. That’s why the world’s most forward-thinking companies across every major industry turn to us—for a shared commitment to lasting impact and the bold ambition to Be More Than. As the Official Talent & Organizational Consulting Partner of LA28, Korn Ferry is powering the nearly 5,000 people who power the Olympics Games – bringing in the right talent, building strong leaders, and shaping the structure and culture that will deliver an unforgettable experience for the world.

About Team USA

Team USA is the world’s largest and most diverse team of athletes from across the United States who compete at the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, founded in 1894, serves as the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States and is responsible for protecting, supporting and empowering Team USA athletes. For more information, visit TeamUSA.com.