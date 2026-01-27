-

AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to CareSource Reinsurance LLC

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) to CareSource Reinsurance LLC (CareSource Re) (Helena, MT). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect CareSource Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

CareSource Re is a captive subsidiary of CareSource, a not-for-profit managed care company headquartered in Dayton, OH. CareSource Re was created in 2012 to provide medical stop-loss reinsurance for affiliated health plans. Under the reinsurance agreement, CareSource Re serves as a direct reinsurer to PartnerRe, who provides reinsurance coverage to the affiliated health plans of CareSource Re and cedes a portion of the risk to the captive company. CareSource is one of the largest Medicaid managed care organizations in the nation. The company offers Medicaid, Medicare and Individual Marketplace products across its numerous affiliated health plans and has approximately two million members. AM Best assesses CareSource Re’s business profile as limited given its concentrated business production.

CareSource Re’s balance sheet strength is underpinned by its risk-adjusted capitalization, which is at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). The company has consistently reported solid levels of capital over the last few years with growth driven by retained earnings, offset by dividends to the parent. Invested assets are very liquid and conservative, held mostly in fixed income securities, as well as cash and short-term. The ratings also reflect the financial flexibility and strong liquidity position of CareSource.

CareSource Re has reported a positive, albeit fluctuating, operating performance with a five-year average return on equity of close to 58%. Volatility in operating results are expected to be impacted by claims volume and severity. However, operating profitability is expected to remain favorable over the medium to long term.

CareSource Re’s ERM is managed at the ultimate parent level, but it has local functionality as well. The ERM program is well-established and is coordinated at the corporate level. The company’s ERM is considered appropriate for its risk profile. Risk identification and reporting are completed on a regular basis, and ERM is incorporated into the corporate strategic planning. There is established oversight and monitoring of the ERM program.

AM Best remains the leading rating agency of alternative risk transfer entities, with more than 200 such vehicles rated in the United States and throughout the world. For current Best’s Credit Ratings and independent data on the captive and alternative risk transfer insurance market, please visit www.ambest.com/captive.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Jennifer Asamoah
Senior Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 1637
jennifer.asamoah@ambest.com

Bridget Maehr
Director
+1 908 882 2080
bridget.maehr@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Industry:

AM Best

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Jennifer Asamoah
Senior Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 1637
jennifer.asamoah@ambest.com

Bridget Maehr
Director
+1 908 882 2080
bridget.maehr@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

More News From AM Best

AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Members of Titan Insurance Group

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of Cronus Insurance Company (Irving TX) and Titan Insurance Company, Inc., A Risk Retention Group (Charleston, SC). Collectively, these companies are referred to as Titan Insurance Group (TIG), which operate under a pooling agreement. These Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect T...

AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Halldora Re Ltd

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) to Halldora Re Ltd (Halldora Re) (Guernsey). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Halldora Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. Halldora Re is a start-up...

Best’s Commentary: Recent Trump Administration Executive Order Could Provide Impetus Toward Stabilizing the Cannabis Insurance Market

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Trump administration’s recent executive order to fast track the reclassification of marijuana under federal law could lead to meaningful changes for cannabis-related businesses, which currently require highly specialized types of coverage and a more complex underwriting process, according to a new AM Best report. The order signed by President Trump is focused on increasing research efforts around medical marijuana, and potentially yielding a better understand...
Back to Newsroom