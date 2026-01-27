Philippine Airlines Selects Volantio to Elevate Post-Booking Revenue Management

ATLANTA & MANILA, Philippines--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Volantio, the global leader in AI-powered Demand Reallocation solutions for airlines, today announced a three-year partnership with Philippine Airlines, a deal that deepens Volantio’s footprint in Asia, one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets. The flag carrier will implement Volantio's signature Revenue Rebook product to optimize revenue and capacity across its network.

Revenue Rebook uses advanced neural networks to unlock incremental revenue in the post-booking window by intelligently matching higher-demand flights with lower-demand alternatives. The platform enables airlines to present tailored incentives to flexible passengers, encouraging voluntary shifts that improve network balance and capacity utilization. Passengers benefit from greater choice and rewards for their flexibility, while airlines see improved unit economics. Volantio’s exclusive partnership with Amadeus will significantly speed up the deployment of the platform and the realization of value.

"As our network continues to expand, Volantio's technology gives us a powerful new way to optimize capacity utilization and unit revenues while rewarding passengers who have flexibility in their travel plans," said Christoph Gaertner, Vice President for Revenue Management, Commercial Planning & Alliances at Philippine Airlines.

"We are so excited to partner with Philippine Airlines to drive a true win-win for their passengers and the airline,” said Azim Barodawala, Volantio’s CEO. “As Asia’s first airline, celebrating its 85th anniversary this year, Philippine Airlines has always been an industry pioneer. We look forward to supporting them to drive meaningful revenue, reward passengers and optimize capacity—all while reducing operational pressure on their internal teams.”

The partnership with Philippine Airlines expands Volantio's presence in Southeast Asia, further establishing its position as the world's largest and most trusted partner in Demand Reallocation solutions. In the past two years, the company has partnered with some of the largest airlines in the world, including Southwest, Air Canada, Aeromexico, and Alaska Airlines.

About Volantio

Volantio is the world leader in Demand Reallocation software for the travel industry, leveraging AI to transform passenger flexibility into increased profit and improved customer experiences. Demand Reallocation is the next frontier of revenue and operational optimization, driving improved capacity utilization, better customer experiences and lower carbon emissions per passenger flown.

Volantio is the largest, most experienced and most awarded Demand Reallocation software provider, serving more than 15 airlines globally, including Southwest Airlines, Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, Japan Airlines and Aeromexico. Volantio has been backed financially by Amadeus, IAG, SKY VC, Qantas and Alaska Airlines, and has official partnerships in place with Amadeus, Navitaire and PROS. For more information, visit volantio.com.

About Philippine Airlines

Philippine Airlines (PAL) is the Philippines’ flag carrier and only full-service network airline, as well as the first commercial airline in Asia. PAL's fleet of Boeing, Airbus, and De Havilland aircraft operate scheduled nonstop flights out of hubs in Manila, Cebu, Clark, and Davao to 31 destinations in the Philippines and 39 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, and the Middle East. PAL also offers air cargo and charter services, while providing seamless connections throughout the nation and across the world. PAL is an APEX Four™ Star recipient and has achieved the highest on-time performance among Asia-Pacific carriers for 2025, according to Cirium.