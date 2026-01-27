TELUS and RingCentral Expand Business Connect With AI-Powered Features for Canadian Businesses

TORONTO & BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TELUS (NYSE: TU), a world-leading technology company, and RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a global leader in AI-powered business communications, today announced they are expanding their partnership to bring advanced AI capabilities to TELUS Business Connect, a comprehensive cloud-based communication platform. With new AI capabilities that span both customer engagement and employee productivity, the platform will deliver intelligent automation that helps businesses work smarter and serve customers better.

"Businesses are looking for technology that works as hard as they do," said Katherine Emberly, Senior Vice-president & President, Small and Medium Business, TELUS. "By integrating RingCentral’s advanced AI capabilities into Business Connect, we’re giving our customers a competitive edge, elevating every customer interaction while freeing up their teams to focus on growing their business and serving their customers."

Business Connect replaces traditional phone systems with a cloud-based business phone system that transforms how businesses connect and collaborate by bringing calls, messages, and meetings together on one unified platform.

As businesses navigate increasing customer expectations and competitive pressures, AI-powered communications have become business-critical. The expanded Business Connect platform addresses this shift with AI features specifically designed for the realities of businesses, such as automating routine tasks, enhancing customer interactions, and delivering actionable insights without requiring technical expertise.

Business Connect’s AI-powered capabilities from RingCentral include:

AI Assistant (RingCentral AVA): Provides real-time assistance across interactions, turning every live conversation into action through context-aware guidance, automation, and insights

Provides real-time assistance across interactions, turning every live conversation into action through context-aware guidance, automation, and insights AI Receptionist ™ (RingCentral AIR): An AI phone agent that understands caller intent, answers common questions with personalized responses, schedules appointments, and transfers calls to the best destination, based upon context and directory

An AI phone agent that understands caller intent, answers common questions with personalized responses, schedules appointments, and transfers calls to the best destination, based upon context and directory AI Insights (RingCentral ACE): Delivers data-driven sentiment analysis to help sales teams improve performance through intelligent coaching

Delivers data-driven sentiment analysis to help sales teams improve performance through intelligent coaching AI Chat: Engages customers through real-time website messaging, enabling live support teams to instantly respond to common questions and focus on more complex conversations

Engages customers through real-time website messaging, enabling live support teams to instantly respond to common questions and focus on more complex conversations AI Contact Centre (RingCX™): An omnichannel contact center solution designed to improve customer service across 20+ digital channels as well as agent performance with AI-powered agent and supervisor assistance

“Together we’re excited to bring the full power of AI to expand upon our more than ten year mission of enabling organizations across Canada to work smarter, respond faster, and turn communications into a true competitive advantage,” said Sandra Krief, SVP Global Service Providers, RingCentral. “By integrating RingCentral’s industry-leading voice, contact center and conversational AI across Business Connect, we are transforming everyday interactions into intelligence, efficiency, and exceptional customer experiences.”

This comprehensive AI integration represents TELUS’ commitment to making enterprise-grade technology accessible and practical for businesses of all sizes. The expanded TELUS Business Connect platform with enhanced AI features will be available to customers in early 2026. For more information about TELUS Business Connect, visit telus.com/BusinessConnect.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 20 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. TELUS Health is enhancing more than 160 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. TELUS Digital specializes in digital customer experiences and future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for their global clients. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.8 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs including 2.4 million days of service since 2000, earning us the distinction of the world’s most giving company.

For more information, visit telus.com or follow @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a global leader in agentic voice AI–powered cloud business communications, delivering an integrated platform for business phone, SMS, contact center, workforce engagement management, video collaboration, and messaging. Powered by advanced AI capabilities, RingCentral AI receptionist, virtual assistant, and conversation intelligence address every phase of the conversation journey — before, during, and after each human interaction. With RingCentral, businesses can work smarter, respond faster, and connect more meaningfully with their customers. Visit ringcentral.com to learn more.

© 2026 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, AI Receptionist, RingCX, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.