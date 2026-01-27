Netalico Promoted to Shopify Premier Partner While Driving Agentic Commerce Adoption

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netalico has been promoted to Shopify Premier Partner following a long track record of complex replatforming work with mid-market and enterprise brands. The designation places Netalico among a select group of top-tier US agencies supporting a platform that powers millions of businesses across 175+ countries and has facilitated over $1 trillion in total merchant sales.

The promotion reflects more than a decade of experience guiding brands through platform transitions from Magento, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, Wix, Squarespace, and Salesforce Commerce Cloud, with a focus on building scalable systems designed for long-term growth.

"We've helped brands through some of their most critical platform decisions," said Mark William Lewis, Founder and CEO of Netalico Commerce. "The Premier designation validates what our clients have seen firsthand. When migrations are done right, they create lasting business value, not just a new tech stack."

That foundation is now shaping how Netalico approaches the next phase of commerce. Agentic commerce, where AI agents discover, recommend, and purchase products on behalf of consumers, is changing product discovery fast, and Netalico is helping brands prepare for a world where AI systems influence what gets surfaced and sold.

Shopify's upcoming ChatGPT integration with OpenAI, which will enable in-chat product discovery and checkout, signals how quickly this shift is taking hold. UCP (Universal Commerce Protocol), an open standard co-developed by Shopify and Google, aims to create a common framework for how AI agents interact with commerce systems. As AI driven discovery expands beyond traditional search and navigation, the structure and quality of product data are becoming increasingly important.

Netalico is supporting this transition through GEO (Generative Engine Optimization), strengthening product catalogs, improving attribute consistency, and building technical foundations that allow AI systems to interpret and surface products accurately. Unlike human browsing, agent driven discovery depends on clean, machine readable data and predictable logic.

"For us, the promotion is not a finish line," Lewis added. "It is validation that fundamentals still matter, especially as commerce becomes more mediated by AI. We are investing now so our clients remain competitive as shopping behavior continues to change."

About Netalico Commerce

Founded in 2012 by Wharton MBA Mark Lewis, Netalico is a remote-first Shopify Premier Partner focused on long-term partnerships with mid-market and enterprise brands. The agency specializes in complex replatforming, optimization, and agentic commerce readiness, with Shopify Plus work spanning food and beverage, sports and outdoors, electronics, and home goods.