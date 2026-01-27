TurningPoint Energy and Standard Solar Partner to Build Two Delaware Community Solar Projects, Totaling 11.2 MW

DOVER, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TurningPoint Energy (TPE) and Standard Solar today announced they will collaborate to deliver 11.2 megawatts (MW) of community solar in Kent and Sussex counties in Delaware across two projects, expanding access to clean energy statewide.

Scheduled for completion in 2027, this community solar portfolio is a demonstration of both organizations’ commitment to invest in the Delaware community solar market as well as contribute to local charitable organizations.

This portfolio represents the continuation of TPE’s 2022 commitment to invest more than $100 million in projects across the state and marks the first collaboration between these two companies, both recognized as nation-wide leaders in the community solar market.

Located in Harrington and Bridgeville, each of the projects are 5.6-megawatt direct current (MWdc) single-axis tracker systems and are designed to collectively produce approximately 18,875 megawatt-hours (MWh) of clean energy. Together, these projects will power nearly 1,700 homes annually and offset 11,500 metric tons of carbon emissions.

TPE developed the projects, and Standard Solar will own and operate them to deliver long-term benefits for subscribers and local communities. Residents and businesses in the area can subscribe to these community solar projects, thereby lowering their electricity bills without the need to install solar panels on their property. In addition, 15% of the bill savings for the projects will be set aside to benefit low-income customers.

“This portfolio marks another important milestone in our commitment to advancing Delaware’s clean energy goals through community solar,” said Salar Naini, President of TPE. “We’re proud to partner with Standard Solar on this inaugural portfolio, whose long-term ownership and management will ensure these projects deliver lasting benefits to Delaware communities for decades to come.”

“This first portfolio with TPE brings together strong development expertise and long-term ownership to advance community solar in Delaware,” said Eric Partyka, Director of Business Development at Standard Solar. “Standard Solar recognizes the forward-looking policies the state has put in place, including its Renewable Portfolio Standard and community solar legislation, and with deep familiarity with Delaware’s policy and market environment, we’re well positioned to execute projects on schedule and at scale that deliver consistent value for subscribers, host communities and local organizations over the long term.”

In addition, both Kent and Sussex counties will also benefit from TPE’s longstanding commitment to charitable investment in the communities where the company develops projects, with a total of $40,000 in planned donations to local organizations.

About TurningPoint Energy

TurningPoint Energy is a clean energy development, advisory and investment company with solar development projects underway throughout the United States. Its principals have experience developing solar projects for utility and community solar clients totaling more than $3 billion in value over 2 GW of operating solar power plants throughout the United States within the last decade. TurningPoint Energy is a lean, privately held firm that adapts to its clients’ needs and finds ways to invest in its clients and their communities…at every turning point. For more information, please visit turningpoint-energy.com.

About Standard Solar

Standard Solar is powering the nation’s energy transformation – channeling its project development capabilities, financial strength and technical expertise to deliver the benefits of solar and solar + storage to businesses and institutions, farms, governments, communities and utilities. Building on 20 years of sustainable growth and in-house and tax equity investment capital, Standard Solar is a national leader in developing, funding and long-term ownership and operation of commercial and community solar assets. Recognized as an established financial partner with immediate, deep resources, the company owns and operates more than 500 megawatts of solar across the United States. Based in Rockville, Maryland, Standard Solar is a portfolio company of Brookfield, one of the world’s largest owners and operators of renewable power and climate transition assets. Learn more at standardsolar.com, LinkedIn and on X: @StandardSolar.