iGrafx and NTT DATA INTRAMART Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Autonomous Operations

TOKYO & TUALATIN, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iGrafx, a leading provider of process intelligence, and NTT DATA INTRAMART, a trusted enterprise solution provider within the NTT DATA group, today announced a strategic collaboration to advance Autonomous Operations by unifying process intelligence, enterprise execution, and agentic AI-enabled decision support.

The collaboration builds on the momentum of the companies’ growing relationship and reflects a shared commitment to helping enterprises move beyond fragmented automation toward orchestrated, insight-driven operations capable of adapting autonomously while maintaining governance and control.

The announcement coincides with the Business Transformation World Summit, where both companies are engaging with senior business and technology leaders on the future of operational agility in an increasingly complex, AI-driven environment.

Responding to a Shift in the Market

As enterprises scale AI and automation initiatives, many discover that automating tasks in isolation often introduces more complexity rather than reducing it. True operational autonomy requires connected intelligence – bridging processes, systems, decisions, and people with a transparent and governed foundation.

Rapid advances in AI, particularly agentic AI capable of reasoning, collaborating and acting across complex operational contexts, are redefining what is now possible. However, to apply these capabilities responsibly, organizations need a strong process backbone and an execution environment built for adaptability and trust.

This collaboration will address that need by pairing iGrafx’s deep process intelligence with NTT DATA INTRAMART’s scalable enterprise execution platform to enable next-generation adaptive orchestration capabilities, helping organizations to progress from traditional automation toward Autonomous Operations supported by agentic AI.

Combining Process Intelligence with Enterprise Execution and Agentic AI

The collaboration strives to unite complementary strengths:

iGrafx provides enterprise-grade process intelligence through modeling, analysis, simulation, and a governed process repository. Companies gain an end-to-end understanding of how workflows, how systems and teams interact, and how risks and controls operate across the organization.

provides enterprise-grade process intelligence through modeling, analysis, simulation, and a governed process repository. Companies gain an end-to-end understanding of how workflows, how systems and teams interact, and how risks and controls operate across the organization. NTT DATA INTRAMART brings decades of enterprise execution expertise, including low-code application development, workflow management, and automation technologies, API-driven integration, and a trusted platform adopted by more than 11,900 enterprises.

This joint initiative aligns with the companies’ broader strategy to evolve the market toward Autonomous Operations, where insight-driven orchestration continuously improves execution while maintaining the visibility, auditability, and compliance required in enterprise environments.

Executive Perspectives

“The market is clearly moving beyond point automation toward orchestrated, intelligence-driven operations,” said Alexandre Wentzo, CEO of iGrafx. “Agentic AI represents a fundamental shift in how companies operate. By connecting intelligence execution, we will enable enterprises to orchestrate work with autonomy, transparency, and trust. Our collaboration with NTT DATA INTRAMART accelerates this new era of adaptive enterprise operations.”

“Our customers are looking for ways to accelerate execution without losing visibility or governance,” added Yoshihito Nakayama, CEO of NTT DATA INTRAMART. “This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to connecting insight, execution, and AI — and to enable enterprises to respond faster to change while preserving trust, compliance, and operational discipline.”

A Long-Term, Collaborative Innovation Focus

The announcement marks the beginning of a multi-year joint development initiative bringing together product, engineering, and domain expertise from both organizations. The focus is to design and validate:

Agentic AI orchestration patterns

Adaptive decision flows grounded in process intelligence

Execution frameworks designed for governance and enterprise scale

The companies aim to deliver an operational model that mirrors how real organizations work: complex, interconnected, and requiring autonomy with oversight.

Future updates will be shared as the collaboration progresses.

