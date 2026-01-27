Insigneo Partners with Karta to Launch Premium Charge Card for International Clients

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insigneo, a leading international wealth management firm, announced a strategic partnership with upstart fintech firm Karta to launch a global charge card specifically targeting high-net-worth clients with U.S.-based assets. Through this partnership, Insigneo becomes the first wealth management firm to secure exclusive rights to a co-branded charge card with Karta, reinforcing its mission to deliver innovative financial solutions focused on international clients.

The new Insigneo x Karta card particularly addresses a perceived void in the marketplace; an international card geared to high-net-worth international clients with U.S. based assets, who have historically been ignored or underserved by existing credit card offerings.

"We are very excited to introduce the Insigneo x Karta global charge card, as it significantly enhances the overall customer experience of our international client base," said Raúl Henríquez, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Insigneo. "The partnership with Karta allows us to complement our wealth management platform with a state-of-the-art, international charge card that caters to the lifestyle needs of the clients we serve. "

The Karta charge card delivers premium features designed for the specific demographic that Insigneo serves. Cardholders enjoy seamless spending across currencies and borders with no foreign transaction fees, while Priority Pass Select™ provides complimentary access to more than 1,300 airport lounges worldwide. The KARTA Points rewards program offers flexible redemption options with leading airlines, hotels, and premium partners. Upon approval, clients receive instant digital access with immediate availability via Apple Pay and Google Pay. Multilingual 24/7 concierge support via WhatsApp ensures personalized assistance in the client’s preferred language, while the fully digital onboarding process delivers a streamlined and efficient approval experience.

"The client segment Insigneo serves is precisely who we built Karta for," said Freddy Juez, CEO and Founder of Karta. "They expect a premium experience when it comes to their investments, and now they can enjoy that same level of service when they spend, travel, or need assistance anywhere in the world. The partnership with Insigneo reaffirms our vision of providing valuable products and services to a truly global audience that appreciates both innovation and excellence.”

The Insigneo x Karta card was officially unveiled earlier this month at Insigneo’s Sunset Party in Punta del Este, Uruguay, an exclusive event that brought together the firm’s network of investment professionals, clients, and partners.

The new offering represents an important milestone in Insigneo’s drive to provide a comprehensive financial ecosystem that supports how clients live, invest, travel and spend across borders. By leveraging technology and strategic partnerships to deliver value beyond traditional wealth management, Insigneo continues to differentiate itself, understanding client needs and delivering holistic solutions that enhance their overall experience.

About Insigneo

Insigneo is a leading international wealth management firm providing services and technologies that empower investment professionals to successfully serve their clients globally. Insigneo leverages its customized solutions, client-first service, and custodial relationship with BNY Mellon’s Pershing to provide a fully integrated, best-in-class wealth platform. With close to $32 billion* in supported customer assets, Insigneo empowers more than 300 investment professionals and 68 institutional firms serving over 32,000 clients. For more information, visit www.insigneo.com.

(*as of Q1 2025)

About Karta

Karta is a U.S.-issued premium charge card platform designed for globally mobile, high-net-worth individuals with assets held in U.S. brokerage and banking institutions. Through partnerships with private financial institutions, Karta provides international clients with access to a premium charge card offering global acceptance, no foreign transaction fees, Priority Pass Select™ airport lounge access, and a rewards program that allows cardholders to redeem points with airlines and hotels, among other benefits.

Karta delivers a concierge-led experience supported by 24/7 multilingual service via WhatsApp, combining technology and personalized support to serve an international clientele with complex, cross-border lifestyles. Headquartered in Miami with operations in São Paulo, Brazil, Karta is backed by Canary, Clocktower, and FJ Labs. For more information, visit www.conkarta.com.