Leonardo DRS to Provide Advanced Space-Based Infrared Sensor Payload for Missile Defense Program

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) announced today that it was awarded a subcontract to provide Infrared Mission Payloads in support of the Space Development Agency’s (SDA) Tracking Layer Tranche 3 (TRKT3), a piece of the U.S. military’s advanced missile defense program.

As the space-based mission payload provider, DRS will design, build, integrate, and test advanced infrared mission payloads to support TRKT3’s accelerated capability to provide global detection, warning, and tracking of ballistic missiles and hypersonic weapons. The infrared capability will be used from the earliest stages of an adversarial launch through interception, including delivering precision fire-control sensing data for missile interceptors.

“This award recognizes our innovative best-in-class technology, and continued investment in advanced space-based capabilities for programs such as the TRKT3 mission,” said John Baylouny, DRS’ Chief Executive Officer. “These investments allow our people to push the boundaries of advanced sensing and space payload manufacturing to support a wide range of national security priorities.”

“As the payload provider, DRS is incredibly proud to support this missile defense mission to defend the homeland,” said Jerry Hathaway, senior vice president and general manager of the Leonardo DRS Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems business unit. “This award builds upon our next-generation technologies developed by our innovative DRS space sensing and engineering teams, as well as our expertise in complex space mission payload design and manufacturing.”

DRS is a leading provider of multi-domain advanced cooled and uncooled infrared systems for the U.S. government and multiple allied nations around the world. It has extensive installed mission capabilities across multiple domains, including ground, sea, air, and space. Advanced sensing mission technology is a key strategic focus for DRS as the company brings together its industry-leading multi-domain sensing capabilities, secure communications, and laser technologies mission capabilities for a range of critical efforts, including Golden Dome, Counter-UAS, autonomous maritime fleet protection, and ground combat mounted and dismounted systems.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) is at the forefront of developing transformative defense technologies using its proven agility and delivering innovative solutions for U.S. national security customers and allies worldwide. We specialize in rapidly providing high-performance, multi-domain capabilities across next-generation advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion. Our reputation as a trusted provider is built on a continuous focus on practical innovation, delivering quality, and meeting our customers’ most demanding mission requirements. For further information on our complete range of capabilities, visit www.LeonardoDRS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements reflect current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements which include contract values, contract performance and our development and production of products are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.