PVH Corp. Collaborates with OpenAI to Accelerate Brand-Building Journey

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH] today announced a collaboration with OpenAI, combining the strength of OpenAI’s capabilities with the power of Calvin Klein, TOMMY HILFIGER and PVH. This announcement builds on the company's multi-year brand-building growth strategy, the PVH+ Plan, by bringing the technology of OpenAI to PVH’s global operations to fuel innovation and unlock new opportunities across the entire value chain.

With OpenAI, PVH will co-create custom AI capabilities that will be embedded in PVH’s data- and demand-driven operating model – supporting areas such as product and design, demand planning, inventory optimization and consumer engagement. These new capabilities will complement and amplify the creativity and talent of PVH’s teams, enabling sharper execution, more intelligent tools, and more personalized consumer experiences.

“As we build Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER into the most desirable lifestyle brands in the world, our collaboration with OpenAI will help us supercharge our brand-building journey and connect more meaningfully with our consumers,” said Stefan Larsson, Chief Executive Officer, PVH Corp. “Together with OpenAI, we will explore exciting new opportunities for our brands, accelerate our data-driven operating model and enable faster, more data-driven decision-making. With a test-and-learn approach, we’ll build practical use cases with scalable impact to drive value for associates, partners, and consumers, while helping us build a culture of innovation and agility from the ground up.”

PVH will also integrate OpenAI enterprise APIs to build modern workflows and accelerate outcomes end-to-end, across product, marketing, supply chain, and retail functions. The effort also includes ChatGPT Enterprise and will feature new applications and custom environments built exclusively for PVH teams.

“PVH shows what’s possible when AI is embedded into the core of a fashion leader,” said Giancarlo ‘GC’ Lionetti, Chief Commercial Officer at OpenAI. “The result is less friction, more creativity, and a sector-wide transformation accelerated by PVH deploying OpenAI at scale.”

The collaboration is grounded in PVH’s commitment to practical and scalable innovation that supports associates, transforms ways of working, and deepens connections to consumers.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is one of the world’s largest fashion companies, driven by its two iconic brands, Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER. For more than 140 years, PVH has connected with and inspired consumers globally and now operates in more than 40 countries worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.pvh.com.

