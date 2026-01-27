Excellere Completes Partnership with Hinterland Group, a Leading Provider of Underground Water Infrastructure Services Across the Southern United States

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Excellere Partners, a Denver-based private equity firm specializing in partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to build enduring value, announced its partnership with Hinterland Group (“Hinterland”), a leading provider of underground water infrastructure maintenance and repair solutions serving municipalities and private customers throughout the Southern United States. Hinterland represents the fifth platform investment in Excellere’s Fund IV and its fourth platform investment in the water industry.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Riviera Beach, Florida, Hinterland is a vertically integrated solutions provider delivering non-discretionary, critical water infrastructure services, including open-cut pipeline repair, trenchless rehabilitation, lift station repair and replacement, and trenchless technology product manufacturing. The company supports wastewater, stormwater, and potable water systems for both municipal and private customers, and has built a reputation as a trusted, end-to-end partner for complex infrastructure projects across Florida, Virginia, Texas, and the Carolinas.

Hinterland has experienced strong growth driven by increasing demand for water infrastructure investment, an expanding geographic footprint, and continued adoption of trenchless rehabilitation solutions. “The partnership with Excellere comes at a pivotal moment for Hinterland as we scale into new geographies and continue building a best-in-class organization to meet the immense need for water infrastructure rehabilitation in our markets,” said Daniel Duke III, Founder and CEO of Hinterland. “Our customers depend on us for essential infrastructure solutions, and this partnership allows us to enhance our operational capabilities, build a scalable organization, and accelerate our ability to deliver reliable, innovative trenchless and pipeline services across the Southern United States.”

Patrick O’Keefe, Managing Partner at Excellere Partners, added, “Hinterland is a standout platform that addresses the critical needs of its customers who are managing aging water infrastructure systems that are in dire need of investment and ongoing rehabilitation. Daniel and his team have built an exceptional organization with a differentiated ‘one-stop shop’ model addressing complex infrastructure challenges and a clear growth roadmap. We are excited to partner with Daniel and his team to accelerate geographic expansion, broaden solution offerings, strengthen its operational infrastructure, and pursue strategic acquisitions.”

Following the close of the transaction, Excellere has partnered closely with Hinterland to execute a comprehensive value creation plan focused on enhancing business development capabilities, adding service lines, expanding into new states, and strengthening its corporate foundation to support the company’s continued growth.

About Hinterland Group

Hinterland Group is a leading provider of underground water infrastructure maintenance and repair solutions, including pipeline services, trenchless rehabilitation, lift station repair and replacement, and the manufacture of trenchless technology products. Headquartered in Riviera Beach, Florida, the company serves municipal and private customers across the Southern United States, supporting wastewater, stormwater, and potable water systems with comprehensive, end-to-end solutions designed to simplify critical infrastructure management.

About Excellere Partners

Excellere Partners is a Denver-based private equity firm with $2.3 billion of committed capital across four funds that specialize in partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams through growth recapitalizations and management buyouts. The firm employs a research-driven, top-down investment strategy and supports its entrepreneurs and management teams with a proprietary value-creation process designed to enhance the corporate and operational infrastructure for scalability and growth. Excellere’s investments are focused on emerging growth companies positioned to benefit from industry consolidation and favorable macroeconomic and demographic trends. The Firm’s targeted industry sectors include healthcare, industrial growth, and business services. For more information about Excellere, please visit https://www.excellere.com