Black & Veatch-ZAPATA Joint Venture Awarded USACE Norfolk District IDIQ Contract Supporting JPEO A&A Modernization Program

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. & CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Norfolk District awarded the Black & Veatch-ZAPATA Joint Venture (JV) one of four Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts [W9123625DA009] under a multiple award task order contract (MATOC) for architect-engineer (A-E) services. The shared capacity of the contract is $240 million.

The IDIQ contract is for multi-discipline A-E services in support of the Joint Program Executive Office Armaments & Ammunition (JPEO A&A) Modernization Program. Black & Veatch will serve as the managing member for the joint venture with ZAPATA, and together they will support USACE Norfolk District’s Army Ammunition Program in multiple locations. The JV has strong experience providing A-E designs and services for explosives/propellant, chemical manufacturing and production facilities.

Marty Ray, executive vice president at ZAPATA, commented, “This contract has the potential for some very interesting and challenging work. We look forward to continuing to support the Army’s Program at the Radford and Holston Army ammunition plants where we have been working for many years.”

“Through our long-standing collaboration with ZAPATA, we will bring integrated, multidisciplinary A-E leadership to support USACE Norfolk District and JPEO A&A in advancing the United States Army’s ammunition industrial base modernization,” said Pat Carolan, vice president, Black & Veatch Federal Design Solutions. “Our focus is delivering safe, resilient facilities and on-time outcomes that strengthen our nation’s readiness.”

About Black & Veatch-ZAPATA Joint Venture

With a work history dating back to 2005, the JV partners, Black & Veatch and ZAPATA Group, Inc. (ZAPATA), combined to form a highly qualified architecture-engineering JV entity. Together, ZAPATA and Black & Veatch have executed 28 task orders over the past 20 years; this includes highly specialized expertise on multiple projects at Lake City Army Ammunition Plant, Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, Radford Army Ammunition Plant and Holston Army Ammunition Plant (total construction value of ~$900M).

About ZAPATA

ZAPATA® is a full-service architecture-engineering (A-E) firm and Department of War (DoW) contractor founded in 1991. Our team of professionals collaborates with clients to provide sustainable and resilient solutions to complex challenges. We are a small business and trusted partner with proven experience to provide comprehensive facility, infrastructure, and security design services. At ZAPATA, we earn our clients’ Trust by conducting our business with Integrity and providing Quality services every day. Learn more about us at ZAPATA News, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X (Twitter).

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is a 100-percent employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in human critical infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure and energy assets. Learn more about us at the Black & Veatch newsroom, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.