HealthPartners and Quartz introduce new self-funded options built on trusted, local care and award-winning experience

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. & MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Combining the strengths of two care and coverage organizations, HealthPartners and Quartz today announced a new partnership that will give businesses in Minnesota and Wisconsin more high-quality, affordable self-funded health plan options for their employees.

“Employers are looking for smarter, more flexible ways to offer benefits without sacrificing care quality or member experience,” said Christine Senty, president and CEO of Quartz. “This partnership brings together two highly trusted organizations to deliver exactly that — a self-funded solution built on local relationships, national reach and a shared commitment to helping people create a life well-lived.”

The new plan offerings are designed for large, commercial employers seeking the flexibility of self-funding combined with strong administrative support and access to trusted regional and national provider networks. Coverage is available starting July 1, 2026.

“HealthPartners and Quartz are driven by a similar mission to help people live healthier lives,” said Andrea Walsh, HealthPartners president and CEO. “By working together, we can better meet the needs of employers looking to make benefits and costs easier to manage, and we can simplify health care for their employees, who want flexible access to high-quality care close to home and on the road.”

Two trusted health care leaders, one integrated solution

At a time when the health care industry is facing significant headwinds, Quartz and HealthPartners are coming together to deliver innovative, member-focused solutions that keep care accessible, affordable and simple. By combining local, integrated care models with national-network reach and modern self-funded capabilities, the two organizations are meeting members where they are — whether at home, at work or on the road — and helping employers navigate today’s challenges with confidence.

Together, HealthPartners and Quartz will deliver a coordinated self-funded solution that combines administrative excellence, clinical integration, network strength and personalized service — giving employers a simpler way to manage benefits and employees an easier way to access care.

Local care options will emphasize each organization’s integrated care delivery systems. Quartz, based in Madison, Wis., has an extensive provider network in southern Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota, which includes Emplify Health, Advocate Health, UnityPoint Health, and UW Health. HealthPartners, based in Bloomington, Minn., has more than 90 clinics and hospitals from central Minnesota to western Wisconsin.

Award-winning care and service

HealthPartners and Quartz are both known for member satisfaction and quality results.

HealthPartners was the highest-rated commercial health plan in Minnesota in the 2025 Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) health plan survey. It has also been recognized as the highest or one of the highest performing commercial plans in the state for 21 years in a row (2005-2025) according to the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

Quartz’s commitment to exceptional service and community impact is reflected in multiple independent honors — including being named a 2025 Human Experience (HX) Pinnacle of Excellence Award® winner by Press Ganey for ranking in the top 5% of health plans nationwide for member experience, and being voted the No. 1 health insurance company in the Madison area for nine consecutive years by local business leaders. Quartz has also received workplace distinctions such the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award and the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health, reinforcing its sustained focus on quality, culture and community partnership.

For more information, eligible employer groups should contact their brokers and consultants and reach out to their HealthPartners or Quartz sales representative.

About Quartz

Quartz Health Solutions, Inc. (Quartz) is jointly owned by Emplify Health, Advocate Health, UnityPoint Health, and UW Health. The company manages four provider-sponsored health insurance plans: Quartz Health Benefit Plans Corporation, Quartz Health Plan Corporation, Quartz Health Plan MN Corporation, and Quartz Health Insurance Corporation. As a third-party administrator, Quartz also services self-funded health plans. Through an extensive provider network, Quartz focuses on local, community-based health care and services for customers who live in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, and Minnesota. Quartz Health Solutions, Inc., Quartz Health Benefit Plans Corporation, Quartz Health Plan Corporation, Quartz Health Plan MN Corporation, and Quartz Health Insurance Corporation are separate legal entities. For more information, visit QuartzBenefits.com.

About HealthPartners

HealthPartners is a nonprofit organization with a mission of improving health and well-being in partnership with its members, patients and community. An integrated system of care and coverage since its founding in 1957, HealthPartners operates hospitals and clinics, health plans, and a research and education institute. The Minneapolis-based organization serves more than 1.3 million patients in Minnesota and Wisconsin and 1.7 million medical and dental health plan members nationwide. For more information, visit healthpartners.com.