Atlassian Williams F1 Team and Kraken Renew Long-Term Fan-First Partnership

CHEYENNE, Wyo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlassian Williams F1 Team and Kraken are pleased to announce that they have renewed their long-term partnership, in a mark of the brands’ continued commitment to extraordinary fan experiences online, on-track, and in their world-leading Fan Zones.

Kraken, one of the world’s longest-standing crypto platforms trusted by millions of clients globally, first joined Williams as Official Crypto and Web3 partner in 2023. As partners, Williams and Kraken have harnessed the technology that powers cryptocurrencies to deliver some of the grid’s most engaging fan activations – including the Grid Pass digital collectible programme which unlocks perks and rewards for registered Williams fans, and with Kraken acting as Presenting Partner for Fan Zones around the world to give supporters the chance to meet drivers, race sims and see cars up close without needing to attend races.

Since 2023, Kraken has also put the design of its rear wing branding location into the hands of fans via annual Rear Wing Takeovers – including the 2025 memecoin showdown that put Pengu on the car in Singapore. For 2026, onwards Kraken will take up a new position on the car, being at the leading edge of the FW48 with striking branding on the front wing.

Heading into 2026, the two brands will build on this momentum through Fan Zones and a host of other crypto and Web3 collaborations, as Kraken drives forward its mission to accelerate the adoption of crypto. Kraken is the latest global company to renew with Williams as the team builds a reputation for long-lasting commercial partnerships that are helping the team to transform on and off track in pursuit of World Championship success. Over the past two seasons the team has announced major renewals or extensions with leading global brands including Duracell, Gulf Oil International, VAST Data, and Keeper Security.

James Vowles, Team Principal, Atlassian Williams F1 Team: “It’s fantastic that Kraken has chosen to renew its partnership with Atlassian Williams F1 Team. Kraken has been instrumental in helping Williams bring our passionate fans closer to the team, and Kraken’s long-term support for our mission to return to the front of the grid gives us further momentum as we enter F1’s new regulations era.”

Mayur Gupta, Chief Growth & Marketing Officer, Kraken: “We first partnered with Atlassian Williams F1 Team in 2023, and as we now enter our fourth year together, the partnership has become an important touchpoint in our shared success across our respective industries. Kraken has grown and evolved significantly since the partnership began, mirroring Williams’ achievements on the track.

“At its core, this partnership is built on a shared belief that technical excellence and high-performance systems in service of the mission are the keys to success. Just as Formula 1 necessitates engineering the right foundations to compete at the highest level, Kraken is focused on building a secure, resilient, and scalable infrastructure to enable the future of open finance. Together, Kraken and Williams share the same mindset: investing in the fundamentals, continuously improving performance, and striving for perfection. This shared approach lays the groundwork for success and enables Kraken’s clients and Williams’ drivers to win.”

About Atlassian Williams F1 Team

Atlassian Williams F1 Team is one of the world’s most iconic Formula 1 teams. Founded in 1977 by Sir Frank Williams and Sir Patrick Head, the team has won nine Constructors’ World Championships, seven Drivers’ World Championships and 114 Grand Prix races – making it one of the three most-successful teams in history. Based in Grove, Oxfordshire and competing at the pinnacle of motorsport, Williams continues to build for the future of Formula 1 through world-class engineering, racing excellence and a commitment to bringing fans closer to the sport than ever before.

About Kraken

Founded in 2011, Kraken is one of the world’s longest-standing and most secure crypto platforms globally. Kraken clients trade more than 500 digital assets, traditional assets such as U.S. futures and U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs, and 6 different national currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF, and AUD. Trusted by millions of institutions, professional traders and consumers, Kraken is one of the fastest, most liquid and performant trading platforms available.

Kraken’s suite of products and services includes the Kraken App, Kraken Pro, the Krak App, Kraken Institutional, Kraken’s onchain offerings and the Ninja Trader retail trading platform. Across these offerings, clients can buy, sell, stake, earn rewards, send and receive assets, custody holdings, and access advanced trading, derivatives, and portfolio management tools.

Kraken has set the industry standard for transparency and client trust, and it was the first crypto platform to conduct Proof of Reserves. It complies with regulations and laws applicable to its business, while actively protecting client privacy and maintaining the highest security standards.

For more information about Kraken, please visit www.kraken.com.

For access to hi-res imagery via the Williams Media Portal please email: media@williamsf1.com