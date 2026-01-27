QT Imaging Announces Collaboration with Olea Medical to Advance Visualization and Quantitative Analytics for Its Cloud Imaging Platform

NOVATO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: QTIH) (“QT Imaging” or the “Company”), a medical device company dedicated to transforming breast health management through innovative, radiation-free imaging technology, today announced a collaboration with Olea Medical, a renowned provider of advanced medical imaging software, recognized for its clinically validated quantitative analytics and multimodality expertise across magnetic resonance (MR), computed tomography (CT) and ultrasound (US) imaging.

This collaboration enhances QT Imaging’s Cloud SaaS Platform by integrating Olea Medical’s advanced visualization, quantitative analytics and AI-ready imaging technologies to support clinical interpretation, research workflows, and quantitative imaging analysis. The Olea collaboration builds on QT Imaging’s existing cloud infrastructure, to be delivered through InteleShare platform, which provides the enterprise PACS and cloud backbone for QT Imaging’s clinical and research deployments.

Together, these capabilities strengthen QT Imaging’s end-to-end imaging ecosystem, enabling secure cloud-based delivery of QT Imaging Breast Acoustic CT™ studies with high-performance visualization, advanced quantitative analysis, and multimodality integration.

Under the collaboration:

QT imaging data will be enabled for relevant clinical interpretation within QT Imaging’s infrastructure, incorporating Olea Medical’s validated visualization and analytics technologies.

The combined solution supports a scalable multimodality breast imaging approach, integrating mammography, digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT), ultrasound, MR imaging and QT Imaging studies across the breast care pathway.

Advanced quantitative analytics, segmentation and volumetric analysis, will support improved lesion characterization, diagnostic confidence, and clinical efficiency.

Secure, network-enabled access enables multi-institutional collaboration, centralized research workflows, and standardized clinical trial support.

The collaboration aligns with QT Imaging’s roadmap to expand adoption of its Breast Acoustic CT™ technology while supporting future AI- and machine learning-driven analytics, delivered through its cloud infrastructure.

As part of the collaboration, QT Imaging will distribute the QT Imaging Olea Vision software, a highly customizable 3D and 4D DICOM viewer with user-defined hanging protocols offering functionalities such as intuitive navigation across DICOM series, advanced 3D data loading and visualization, and image manipulation. The software also includes subtraction tools to support enhanced diagnostic assessment.

“Our collaboration with Olea Medical strengthens the clinical visualization and analytical capabilities of QT Imaging’s cloud platform,” said Dr. Raluca Dinu, Chief Executive Officer of QT Imaging. “Together with the enterprise delivery infrastructure we are putting in place, this collaboration supports our mission to deliver advanced, quantitative breast imaging at scale for both research and clinical care.”

“We are pleased to collaborate with QT Imaging to bring our advanced visualization and quantitative imaging expertise into next-generation breast imaging,” said Dr. Faycal Djeridane, Founder and CEO of Olea Medical. “This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to clinically meaningful innovation, multimodality integration and quantitative imaging.”

This collaboration further reinforces QT Imaging’s strategy to deliver a unified, cloud-enabled imaging platform that bridges novel acoustic imaging, traditional radiology modalities, and advanced quantitative analytics through a trusted and clinically established software partner.

About Olea Medical

Olea Medical, a Canon Medical Systems Corporation company, is a medical imaging software provider specializing in advanced MR, CT, and US imaging post-processing solutions. Based in La Ciotat, France, the company has established its credibility through the clinical translation of cutting-edge technologies and long-standing partnerships with leading academic and clinical institutions worldwide.

Olea Medical’s solutions combine artificial intelligence-assisted technologies with proprietary Bayesian algorithms and advanced optimization methods applied to medical imaging. As a result, Olea Medical is a recognized player in standardized, vendor-neutral, advanced quantitative and qualitative imaging, supporting both morphological and functional analysis across MR, CT, and US imaging.

By bringing complex mathematical models into routine clinical practice, Olea Medical enables easy access to accurate, robust imaging biomarkers, supporting enhanced diagnostic confidence, longitudinal analysis, and response-to-treatment assessment across a broad range of clinical applications.

For more information, please visit http://www.olea-medical.com.

About QT Imaging Holdings, Inc.

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. is a public (OTCQB: QTIH) medical device company engaged in research, development, and commercialization of innovative body imaging systems using low frequency sound waves. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. strives to improve global health outcomes. Its strategy is predicated upon the fact that medical imaging is critical to the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of disease and that it should be safe, affordable, accessible, and centered on the patient’s experience. For more information on QT Imaging Holdings, Inc., please visit the Company’s website at www.qtimaging.com.

Breast Acoustic CT™ is a trademark of an affiliate of QT Imaging Holdings, Inc.

