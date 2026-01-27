-

NetApp Data Platform Powers Data Operations for Super Bowl LX

Intelligent Data Infrastructure Elevates the Fan Experience at Levi’s® Stadium

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, today announced that it is powering data operations for Super Bowl LX. As the Official Intelligent Data Infrastructure Partner of the San Francisco 49ers and the National Football League (NFL), NetApp provides the enterprise-grade data platform that powers the digital and physical experiences for football fans, whether watching the game from Levi’s® Stadium or from their couch on the other side of the world.

“The world runs on data, even in an industry as physical as sports,” said Gabie Boko, Chief Marketing Officer at NetApp. “Optimizing data for innovation isn’t just about where the data lives, but also about how it moves. There is no place where that will be on display more clearly than Levi’s® Stadium during the Super Bowl. While the stadium is not a traditional data center, during a game, it transforms into an interactive data center because data is moving everywhere.”

As football has evolved with technology, the increasing amount of data produced by the sport could easily get lost in chaos. Sensors to capture information about each pass, photos and videos to capture each play, and online fan interactions across social media all create new data points to serve as a permanent record of each game. And this year, all the data created for Super Bowl LX will flow from Levi’s® Stadium, one of the most technologically advanced stadiums in the country. To prepare for the massive streams of data created for Super Bowl LX, the 49ers and the NFL have built an Intelligent Data Infrastructure leveraging NetApp solutions, giving them the right foundation to Unleash Genius.

“With Levi’s® Stadium being located in the Silicon Valley, we already hold our technology operations to a high standard, but as the host of Super Bowl LX, we need to deliver an exceptional experience for NFL fans wherever they are,” said Costa Kladianos, Executive Vice President and Head of Technology at the 49ers. “High-performance storage is a critical part of our data operations, enabling us to do everything from powering the largest outdoor 4K display in the NFL to tracking our retail and concessions inventory in real time. NetApp powers the Intelligent Data Infrastructure we need to deliver a world-class fan experience.”

“The NFL has been rapidly expanding its international presence over the last season, including hosting a regular season game in Madrid for the first time in 2025,” said Gary Brantley, Chief Information Officer at the NFL. “Data is a key component of reaching more people around the world with high quality interactions. Intelligent Data Infrastructure powered by NetApp solutions enables us to deliver the same level of fan experience whether we’re playing in Silicon Valley or on another continent.”

The NFL’s global fans want a seamless experience, no matter where they are. Whether a fan is attending Super Bowl LX at Levi’s® Stadium or streaming in London, data ensures the excitement reaches them the same way, every time, everywhere. From managing video files to translating social media posts in milliseconds, Intelligent Data Infrastructure ensures every fan feels connected.

Additional Resources

About NetApp

For more than three decades, NetApp has helped the world’s leading organizations navigate change – from the rise of enterprise storage to the intelligent era defined by data and AI. Today, NetApp is the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, helping customers turn data into a catalyst for innovation, resilience, and growth.

At the heart of that infrastructure is the NetApp data platform – the unified, enterprise-grade, intelligent foundation that connects, protects, and activates data across every cloud, workload, and environment. Built on the proven power of NetApp ONTAP, our leading data management software and OS, and enhanced by automation through the AI Data Engine and AFX, it delivers observability, resilience, and intelligence at scale.

Disaggregated by design, the NetApp data platform separates storage, services, and control so enterprises can modernize faster, scale efficiently, and innovate without lock-in. As the only enterprise storage platform natively embedded in the world’s largest clouds, it gives organizations the freedom to run any workload anywhere with consistent performance, governance, and protection.

With NetApp, data is always ready – ready to defend against threats, ready to power AI, and ready to drive the next breakthrough. That’s why the world’s most forward-thinking enterprises trust NetApp to turn intelligence into advantage.

Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Kenya Hayes
NetApp
kenya.hayes@netapp.com

Investor Contact:
Kris Newton
NetApp
kris.newton@netapp.com

