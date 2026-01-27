BC Partners Expands Collaboration With Allvue With New AI Document IQ Solution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allvue Systems, LLC (“Allvue”), a leading software technology provider for the private capital markets, today announced its first customer win for its newly launched document extraction product, Allvue Document IQ, with leading investment firm BC Partners. The solution streamlines portfolio monitoring and financial spreading by combining AI-enabled data extraction technology with human-in-the-loop quality assurance, delivered as a fully managed service.

Allvue's Document IQ provides AI-powered data extraction designed to transform private markets investment operations, providing BC Partners with operational certainty and the foundation to scale efficiency and accuracy. Share

Allvue Document IQ is powered by an array of best-in-class document extraction AI technology providers, starting with an integration with Claira for financial document spreading. It addresses a core challenge for investment firms, whose analysts often spend a significant amount of time manually entering data from various sources into their systems. This fundamental but labor-intensive process slows decision-making, increases the risk of manual errors, and diverts valuable team focus from business-critical operations. Now, the seamless integration of AI-powered document extraction technology across the Allvue platform means firms like BC Partners can transform raw documentation into refined, actionable data without leaving their existing workflows—shortening reporting cycles, enhancing transparency, and driving operational efficiency.

"Document IQ reflects Allvue's commitment to making financial markets more transparent, efficient, and connected," said Mack Santora, Head of Artificial Intelligence at Allvue. "BC Partners' adoption of the solution underscores the demand we're seeing from investment firms that want their analysts focused on high-value work, not manual data entry. Document IQ brings together best-in-class AI providers to capitalize on that moment and can save credit analysts hundreds of hours of manual work, giving them time back for critical analysis and decision-making that actually moves the needle.”

Document IQ directly benefits BC Partners' clients by providing:

Enhanced Reporting Accuracy and Trust: Replacing manual data collection with AI-powered data extraction and human-in-the-loop quality assurance supports confidence and trust in the financial reporting provided by BC Partners.

Replacing manual data collection with AI-powered data extraction and human-in-the-loop quality assurance supports confidence and trust in the financial reporting provided by BC Partners. Faster Insights, More Strategic Focus: Eliminating manual data entry shortens reporting cycles and frees credit analysts to focus on higher-value work—reviewing deals, identifying opportunities, and delivering timely insights to investors.

Eliminating manual data entry shortens reporting cycles and frees credit analysts to focus on higher-value work—reviewing deals, identifying opportunities, and delivering timely insights to investors. Consistent, Clear, and Transparent: A unified ingestion schema ensures data is consistently processed and structured, leading to more standardized and transparent reporting across funds and investment vehicles.

“The private markets industry demands unprecedented speed and accuracy. Adopting Allvue Document IQ is a critical investment in our future operating model, ensuring we meet the complex demands of our Limited Partners,” said Joey Fodero, Head of Credit Technology at BC Partners. “By integrating this fully managed, AI-enabled ingestion solution across our platform, we are positioning ourselves to scale efficiently. Document IQ will be essential in accelerating our reporting cycles and providing our investors with a new standard of confidence and transparency."

Allvue Strengthens Private Credit Arm

To support this transformation, Allvue has strengthened its senior leadership team with the strategic hire of Brad Small as Head of Product for Credit. He brings over two decades of institutional finance and fintech leadership to the role. A veteran of JP Morgan, Bear Stearns, and ING, Brad most recently served as a Fixed Income Product Manager at Millennium, where he streamlined software development across the trade lifecycle. At Allvue, Brad will leverage his deep expertise in fixed income, credit trading systems, and enterprise data to drive product innovation and excellence.

Reinforcing its commitment to driving operational excellence in private capital, Allvue won two major categories at the 2025 Alternative Credit Awards: Tech Provider of the Year and Fund Administration Software of the Year.

About Allvue Systems

Allvue Systems provides actionable insights, benchmarks, and automation through an AI-powered platform that unifies data and streamlines workflows across the private investment lifecycle. With more than $8.5T in assets, 21K funds, and 500 clients managed on Allvue, we help make private markets more transparent, connected, and efficient.

Allvue is purpose-built for alternative investment managers and our integrated suite of software enables firms of all sizes, including private equity, private debt, and public credit managers, fund administrators, and banks, to enhance data accuracy and make smarter investment decisions. Headquartered in Miami, Allvue operates across North America, Europe, and India. Visit allvuesystems.com to learn more.

About BC Partners

BC Partners is a leading investment firm with circa €35 billion in assets under management across private equity, private debt, and real estate strategies. Established in 1986, BC Partners has played an active role for four decades in developing the European buyout market. Today, BC Partners’ integrated transatlantic investment teams work from offices in Europe and North America and are aligned across our four core sectors: TMT, Healthcare, Services & Industrials, and Food. Since its foundation, BC Partners has completed over 130 private equity investments and is currently investing in its twelfth private equity buyout fund. For further information, please visit https://www.bcpartners.com/.