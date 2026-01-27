TikTok Partners with Fluency to Grow Its New Automotive Ads Category

BURLINGTON, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluency, the digital advertising operating system for automating paid media operations at scale across all major channels, announced that digital ad agencies and brands will be able to deploy, manage and optimize TikTok Automotive Ads, the platform’s new automotive ad category, directly from its centralized platform. By bringing TikTok into its Operating System, Fluency enables automotive agencies to automate campaign execution alongside other major search and social publishers, as well as the open web-–achieving a level of execution and launch speed, local targeting at scale, and real-time optimization that would be nearly impossible to do manually. TikTok Automotive Ads are supported via a beta program currently open to qualified automotive agencies and advertisers. Full availability and additional TikTok ad types will launch on Fluency in the coming months.

Ad agencies traditionally manage a separate interface for each advertising platform they run paid campaigns on—manually uploading and resizing creative assets, managing budgets, setting audience parameters, maintaining brand consistency and pulling reporting and campaign insights. These processes can be time-consuming, error-prone and slow agencies’ ability to test new channels or quickly launch campaigns. For automotive ads specifically, lengthy buyer journeys and ever-changing inventory and local dealer offers require highly personalized marketing and consistent consumer engagement across multiple digital touchpoints. This workload is challenging to execute manually, especially as agencies manage hundreds of client accounts at once.

Fluency’s Digital Advertising Operating System unifies and automates manual ad execution processes across all platforms, enabling agencies and brands to scale multichannel campaigns. Advertisers will be able to extend the automotive campaigns they’re already running across other ad channels to TikTok, allowing them to test, launch and manage campaigns on the platform without duplicating work. This enables agencies to scale efficiently while maintaining consistency and control so that they can achieve optimal performance.

Specifically, automotive ad agencies and brands can:

Launch on TikTok with virtually no manual effort or overhead cost: Because Fluency integrates directly with advertisers’ creative and data feeds, its OS enables automated campaign setup. Advertisers can add TikTok to their channel mix effortlessly.

Because Fluency integrates directly with advertisers’ creative and data feeds, its OS enables automated campaign setup. Advertisers can add TikTok to their channel mix effortlessly. Scale campaigns and creative automatically: TikTok Automotive Ads–including Product Cards and Multi-link Carousels –can now be managed within Fluency’s Digital Advertising Operating System, alongside other ad channels. Agencies can test creative, refine targeting and update messaging without manually recreating assets for faster campaign launches.

TikTok Automotive Ads–including and –can now be managed within Fluency’s Digital Advertising Operating System, alongside other ad channels. Agencies can test creative, refine targeting and update messaging without manually recreating assets for faster campaign launches. Optimize performance and portfolio growth: Fluency enables advertisers to manage the entire execution workflow, including managing specials and campaigns in bulk, budgeting and pacing automatically to hit defined account KPIs, customizing and optimizing campaigns in real time as inventory and market conditions change, and using AI to streamline campaign reporting and creative generation. Instead of spending hours on manual processes, teams can focus on account strategy and growth while managing more client accounts. The result improves performance and enables advertiser growth.

Fluency enables advertisers to manage the entire execution workflow, including managing specials and campaigns in bulk, budgeting and pacing automatically to hit defined account KPIs, customizing and optimizing campaigns in real time as inventory and market conditions change, and using AI to streamline campaign reporting and creative generation. Instead of spending hours on manual processes, teams can focus on account strategy and growth while managing more client accounts. The result improves performance and enables advertiser growth. Incorporate TikTok into a larger multichannel strategy: TikTok campaigns run in sync with other platforms, including Google, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, Basis and The Trade Desk, all from Fluency’s one OS. Agencies can view and optimize client’s ad programs with a holistic perspective rather than working across siloed platforms.

"Buying a vehicle has become a cultural, community-driven experience where people turn to TikTok to discover new vehicles and features, learn from real experiences, and build confidence in complex decisions," states Brian Torpey, Director, Product Strategy & Operations for Automotive, at TikTok. "At TikTok, we have been building alongside our auto partners to make the platform more accessible to dealerships, agencies and auto sellers looking to engage with our community of high-intent auto shoppers. The integration of TikTok Automotive Ads with Fluency's tech represents a meaningful step forward for an industry that is primed to enter a new era of growth."

Ad agencies and brands will be able to manage both Automotive Ads for Inventory (for individual VINs) and Automotive Ads for Models (for models, trims and offers) on TikTok from Fluency’s Digital Advertising OS.

“Automotive ads on TikTok are a powerful way for agencies and brands to connect with consumers and extend the car-buying journey to the digital channels they already frequent. Automotive brands are eager to explore TikTok, but integrating it into broader paid campaigns can be slow and inefficient with current manual processes,” said Andy MacLeay, VP of Engagement and Channels, Fluency. “We’re now making it seamless for agencies and brands to test and scale on TikTok alongside their other ad channels.”

This expands on Fluency’s 25+ years of experience working with automotive brands. Fluency’s founding team created an in-house adtech solution for their first company Dealer.com, to address the fragmented systems and technologies in digital advertising. The early solution laid the foundation for Fluency’s Digital Advertising Operating System, which currently powers over $3B in annual media spend and 250,000+ monthly campaigns.

About Fluency

Fluency is the Digital Advertising Operating System (OS) that transforms paid media operations challenges into breakthrough outcomes by centralizing all major campaign execution workflows into a single solution. The AI-powered platform eliminates the most time and resource-intensive aspects of campaign execution, and automates campaigns across all major digital ad channels - including walled gardens and the open web. As a result, advertisers can activate, automate, and analyze any number of campaigns with unprecedented efficiency, working at a scale not previously achievable. Fluency powers nearly $3B in annual media spend. Its user base supports more than 250,000+ monthly campaigns for brands with 50,000+ locations. In 2025, the company ranked #1,278 on the Inc 5000, marking its third year in a row on the list. With a founding team that’s worked in online advertising since 1998, Fluency has certified partnerships with many major ad publishers and was named a finalist for the Technology Innovation in the 2024 Amazon Ads Partner Awards.