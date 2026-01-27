KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Avtech Equipment Receivables Funding 2026-1, LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to four classes of notes issued by Avtech Equipment Receivables Funding 2026-1, LLC (Avtech 2026-1), an equipment ABS transaction.

Avtech Capital, LLC (Avtech, the Company, or the Servicer) was founded in 2002 and is a privately held equipment finance and leasing company. Avtech provides middle-market commercial equipment leases for a variety of equipment types across a diversified set of industries. As of December 31, 2025 Avtech’s servicing portfolio in the U.S. is approximately $262 million. Avtech 2026-1 represents the Company’s inaugural equipment ABS transaction.

As of the December 31, 2025 statistical cut-off date, the pool of equipment contracts backing Avtech 2026-1 (the Statistical Pool) has an aggregate discounted receivable balance of $115.92 million, 228 receivables, and 134 obligors. The pool balance is based on the projected cash flows for each contract discounted at each contract’s discount rate. The weighted average discount rate for the Statistical Pool is 15.63%. The Statistical Pool has an average lease discounted receivable balance of $508 thousand, with a weighted average number of original term of 40.2 months. The total collateral may increase by up to $30.00 million through the addition of equipment contracts during the three-month prefunding period.

