Trans Pacific Networks Selects Ciena Technology to Boost Undersea Connectivity on Echo and Tabua Cables

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trans Pacific Networks (TPN) is deploying Ciena's (NYSE: CIEN)’s industry-leading optical solutions to provide high-speed, low-latency digital connectivity across the Asia-Pacific region. With Ciena’s technology powering its Echo and Tabua subsea cables, TPN will be able to deliver terabit wavelengths, maximizing the capacity and efficiency of these critical assets. Pioneer Consulting will oversee route engineering, technical quality assurance, and end-to-end project execution.

“TPN is paving the way for a more connected digital experience for half-a-billion users across the U.S. and Pacific,” said Alfred Au Yeung, Chief Operating Officer at Trans Pacific Networks. “With Ciena’s innovative optical solutions and expertise in subsea cable architecture, we can boost capacity and continue to drive economic growth across the Indo-Pacific.”

“Submarine cable operators around the globe are preparing their networks for the AI era,” said Brodie Gage, Senior Vice President, Global Products & Supply Chain at Ciena. “As demand for bandwidth-intensive AI workloads and cloud-based services continues to surge, the need for high-capacity infrastructure has never been more critical. Ciena’s coherent optical innovations will enable TPN to achieve the highest levels of capacity, resiliency, and cost efficiency.”

“Pioneer Consulting is proud to have supported TPN since 2017, from the initial concept inception phase of the Echo cable system, and on through procurement, implementation, now assisting with the transition to operations as TPN prepares to enter commercial service in 2026,” said Austin Shields, Director of Client Solutions at Pioneer Consulting. “It’s been an honor to partner with TPN throughout this procurement process, using our expertise to prepare procurement packages, adjudicate, and finally recommend Ciena to come on board to this momentous project. We’re excited to see the fruits of this very promising partnership.”

Founded in 2016, TPN is delivering a new, direct, non-stop route from Southeast Asia to the U.S., with the Echo cable system as its flagship. TPN is adding additional systems across the Pacific, including the Tabua cable, to form one cohesive network.

The Echo subsea cable system spans 16,051 kilometers and is the first cable to directly connect the U.S. to Singapore with direct fiber pairs over an express route. It offers lower latency for users accessing applications running on the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) in those regions, home to some of the world’s most vibrant financial and technology centers.

Tabua is a new transpacific subsea cable connecting the U.S. to Australia and Fiji. Part of Google’s South Pacific Connect initiative, Tabua consists of 16 fiber pairs on its trunk and branching segments. Each fiber pair is designed with a minimum capacity of approximately 17 Tb/s using current technology, for a total system capacity of 272 Tb/s.

With Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme solution, which includes the Waveserver compact interconnect platform powered by WaveLogic 6 Extreme (WL6e) as well as the 6500 Reconfigurable Line System (RLS), TPN is building a reliable network between Southeast Asia and the U.S. Ciena’s open architecture approach also supports spectrum sharing and fluid scalability, enabling TPN to seamlessly expand its network to address continued growth in bandwidth demand. Ciena’s professional services team will provide installation and support.

About Trans Pacific Networks

Trans Pacific Networks (TPN) is developing and operating a next-generation portfolio of submarine cable assets that provide a direct, low-latency digital corridor between Southeast Asia and the United States, enabling carriers, hyperscalers, and enterprises to expand their Trans-Pacific reach efficiently. TPN delivers advanced infrastructure, scalable spectrum and fiber capacity, and flexible commercial structures that simplify access to trans-pacific connectivity.

TPN is a key participant in the Echo cable system, the world’s longest subsea cable, which connects Singapore, Indonesia, Guam and the United States via a unique route that avoids contentious and earthquake-prone areas of the South China Sea. TPN is also participating in the Tabua cable system, enhancing connectivity between Australia, Fiji, Hawaii and the U.S. mainland as part of an integrated Pacific network. Lastly, TPN has access to the Topaz cable system connecting Japan, Canada and U.S. mainland.

Supported by an experienced team of engineers and operations partners, TPN acts as a trusted go-to-market operating partner, providing end-to-end commercial and technical support for new capacity, long-term IRU structures, and infrastructure monetization or divestiture strategies tailored to customer requirements. For further information, see https://transpacificnetworks.com/#about

About Pioneer Consulting

Drawing on decades of experience, Pioneer Consulting empowers clients to take their vision for a submarine fiber optic telecommunications system and make it a reality. The company provides expert counsel to guide clients through the full process of subsea cable installation, while also providing valuable technical and commercial insight about the submarine telecom industry. From comprehensive project management to system design to shipboard representation, Pioneer Consulting has the expertise and resources to support clients through each stage of their venture. Pioneer Consulting has completed 160+ projects, spanning every ocean across seven continents. To learn more about how this international company is driving global subsea connectivity, visit: www.pioneerconsulting.com.

About Ciena

Ciena is the global leader in high-speed connectivity. We build the world’s most adaptive networks to support exponential growth in bandwidth demand. By harnessing the power of our networking systems, components, automation software, and services, Ciena revolutionizes data transmission and network management. With unparalleled expertise and innovation, we empower our customers, partners, and communities to thrive in the AI era. For updates on Ciena, follow us on LinkedIn and X, or visit the Ciena Insights webpage and Ciena website.

